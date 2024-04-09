Another key injury costs Lakers a golden opportunity against Warriors

LOS ANGELES - With the Lakers sitting at ninth in the West for most of 2024, every game has had a sense of urgency. The stakes against the Warriors on Tuesday couldn't have been higher. A win would have sealed the Lakers in the ninth seed at worst with Golden State unable to pass the Lakers and Los Angeles holding the tiebreaker between the teams.

In the hours leading up to the matchup, the talk wasn't about how the Lakers would contain Steph Curry or who would step up and have a big scoring night. Instead, all chatter regarded the availability of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LeBron was dealing with flu-like symptoms that ruled him out of Sunday’s game against the Timberwolves and Davis was still questionable with left eye soreness. Just two hours before the game, LeBron wasn't just questionable to play, he had yet to arrive at the arena.

With tipoff in less than two hours, LeBron James has yet to arrive to the arena, sources told ESPN. He did not participate in the Lakers’ walkthrough. His playing status for the Warriors game is still undetermined, sources said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2024

Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the gut punch of Davis being out was confirmed. LeBron was still a game-time decision and he ultimately suited up, but without their best defender and second-best scorer, the Lakers could not pull off the win, losing to Golden State 134-120 at home.

"I think it's tough, obviously, because those two are what we are trying to do," Austin Reaves said postgame. "They do so much for our team. Just knowing in, out, whatever the case is kind of gives you a feel for what is expected. I think at the end of the day, Bron showed up and played a heck of a game and, obviously, when you don't have AD, it's tough because he does so much for us. I think we just have to be better all in all."

The loss was not just frustrating but demoralizing. It was a stark reminder that this season has been mired with injuries that have forced the Lakers to take one step forward and two steps back.

With Davis absent, the defense was lacking. The Lakers' perimeter defense suffered the most, allowing a historic shooting night with the Warriors converting on 26 3-pointers on 63% shooting from the field.

Davis is this team's defensive anchor and while he might not be veering out to the perimeter to contest many shots, he helps communicate everything happening on the floor. Jaxson Hayes gave his best effort, but what Davis does for this team defensively is invaluable and his absence was felt against the Warriors' high-powered offense.

With just two games left in this mediocre season, there are plenty of fingers to point out why things didn't go right for the Lakers. You could point to Ham's refusal to start Rui Hachimura sooner, the organization opting not to make a deal to improve the team during the trade deadline, or the 3-10 slump immediately after winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

However, the one issue that has stayed with this team for the entire season like a virus is the injury bug.

Gabe Vincent has recently returned but has played just nine games. At the start of the season, he was considered to be, at worst, a solid rotation player. Jarred Vanderbilt is a lockdown wing defender who helped propel this team to the Western Conference Finals last season but has missed the last 29 games with a right midfoot sprain.

Even Hachimura, who has been stellar, missed nine of the first 21 games, contributing to his slow start and Ham's hesitance in giving him the starting spot.

Now, should a Lakers team with a healthy LeBron and AD still be able to rack up wins even if key players are out? Probably, but when you add injuries and some miscues lineup-wise together, you get a deadly cocktail that is tough to keep down.

It also doesn't help that the Lakers are playing in a West that's as competitive as ever. Last season, the Lakers' 45 wins would've been good enough to earn the fourth seed; this year, they might end up at ten even if they win 47.

To find success in the NBA, you need skill, luck, and execution. The Lakers have the skill with two relatively healthy all-stars on the roster all season, but the execution has been lacking, and the luck has been non-existent.

Even now, with just two games left, fans will be searching for updates on LeBron, Davis and, to a lesser degree, Vanderbilt in the final days of the season.

"We'll see how (AD) wakes up tomorrow morning," Ham said postgame. "I thought LeBron was phenomenal going through what he's been through the last 48 hours. He came out and gave it his all."

There's a good team here somewhere, but given an injury report that is repeatedly long with constantly shuffling names, we may never fully see it.

