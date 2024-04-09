Film Study: Rui Hachimura’s success attacking closeouts

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a bit of a roll over the past two months, going 19-8 since Rui Hachimura was inserted into the starting lineup alongside D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and the team’s two superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Rui has been a key part of that improvement with the team building momentum towards the end of the season, hoping to climb higher in the standing as they battle the Kings, Pelicans and Suns for play-in seeding.

Rui’s impact on the team has been multi-factorial. On the defensive end, he was challenged to improve and be more engaged — a key reason why he wasn’t getting as many minutes earlier in the season — and has done so. In the rebounding department, he set his career high for rebounds (14) on the road vs. the Milwaukee Bucks in the team’s thrilling double overtime victory without LeBron James. And offensively, he has become extremely efficient by streamlining his game.

Speaking to that offensive efficiency — and borrowed from our own Alex Regla’s piece from Friday — nearly 70% of Rui’s shot attempts have come from either beyond the arc or at the rim, up 7% from last season and 13% above his highest mark with the Wizards. A key piece of that shot profile and his efficiency is how effectively he attacks closeouts.

Let’s take a closer look at that aspect specifically.

Hachimura’s ongoing development is critical for the Lakers to raise their ceiling and his potential working alongside vaunted player development coach Phil Handy is one reason why vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka made the deal for him in the first place.

Rui will continue to be called on and, if his track record from last year’s playoffs and the tail end of this season is any indication, he will continue to flourish under the brightest lights.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, is a youth basketball coach at the U12 level and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training.

Combining his background in biomechanics, movement science, and learning science - he consults in a variety of sports including basketball on movement mechanics and skill acquisition. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC and analyzes the Lakers from a skills & medical perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.