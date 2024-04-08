Anthony Davis, LeBron James listed as questionable vs. Warriors

After navigating Sunday’s game against the Wolves without LeBron James for the entirety of it and Anthony Davis for three-quarters of it, the Lakers could see both of them return on Tuesday. The pair are listed as questionable ahead of another critical clash against the Warriors in the final week of the season.

Both are listed with their most recent injuries/illnesses.

Lakers injury report for tomorrow. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable. Gabe Vincent is no longer on the report, so he should be available to play. pic.twitter.com/JTdtiId56q — Edwin Garcia (@ECreates88) April 8, 2024

AD left the game on Sunday after taking a shot to the face, not the first time that has happened this season. This time around, though, instead of being listed on the report with a corneal abrasion, he’s listed with just left eye soreness. On the surface, that seems better, but I’m not a doctor nor did I stay at a Holiday Inn Express.

The good news is that the initial reports on Davis were optimistic and hopeful that he would be available for the team on Tuesday.

There is optimism that Anthony Davis will be able to return to the lineup on Tuesday against GSW, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 8, 2024

As for LeBron, that one feels a bit more up in the air. Even on Sunday, he showed up to the arena to work before heading back home. It’s likely touch-and-go in the short term, which is a blessing and a curse as it won’t bother him long-term but will leave his status undetermined in the immediate future.

While this isn’t quite a must-win game, it is a very important game for multiple reasons. For one, it’ll effectively seal their spot as the ninth seed. And second, if they want to move up, then it is a must-win in that regard. Only 1.5 games separate them and the sixth seed. It’s possible to play their way out of the play-in, but it involves the Lakers running the table.

It’s an important game for the Lakers. Ideally, LeBron and AD are back with the team and the purple and gold are able to make a run to close the season and possibly make their way out of the play-in in improbable fashion.

