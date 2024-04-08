Jaxson Hayes says watching film, working with coaches helped him cut down on fouls

The Lakers lost to the Timberwolves 127-117 on Sunday, and given LeBron James' absence with flu-like symptoms and Anthony Davis' early exit with an eye injury, there weren't many positive takeaways from the game.

The one bright spot that does deserve some attention is the play of Jaxson Hayes.

With Davis missing the majority of the game, Hayes played a much larger role. He played 33 minutes, scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

His play may not have changed the outcome, but it demonstrated what Hayes can bring to the table and gave the team a big enough spark to get to within five points late in the third quarter.

Hayes was able to handle a significantly larger workload than he's accustomed to and stay on the floor by only drawing three fouls.

In other games, Hayes' play time was limited due to drawing fouls quickly. On Mar. 6 against the Kings, he drew four fouls in 13 minutes and on Feb. 23 verus San Antonio, he had four fouls in 19 minutes.

So, how has Hayes improved to get a kinder whistle?

"Really just knowing what positions you have to be in, getting in your spots early," Hayes said postgame. "Just watching a lot of film. That was the main thing for me was watching a lot of film and knowing where I needed to be before I needed to be there so I'm not coming late and I'm having to foul because I'm coming late. Then stuff just working with our coaches like me being in the drop and sliding over and going verticality and just showing my hands. Just things like that is what we were working on."

It's encouraging to see Hayes improving his game, especially off the court, given he averages just 12.4 minutes per game for the Lakers. His role may not be large, but his impact certainly can as he provides another big the Lakers can use off the bench to spark energy and allow the team a different, bigger look.

With postseason action looming, there will be important games coming up. If Hayes can keep his fouls down and continues to play well, it gives the Lakers another look they can go to, especially if they have to play a team with a prominent frontcourt like the Timberwolves or Nuggets.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.