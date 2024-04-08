Report: LeBron James could opt out, ask for no-trade clause in new Lakers contract

The Lakers are in the heat of the regular season's end and prepping for another play-in run, but summer will be here sooner rather than later and decisions will have to be made.

One of the biggest questions is what will LeBron James do this summer. Will he opt in and finish out his contract with the Lakers, or will he opt out and become a free agent?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN discussed the LeBron contract situation on the latest episode of his podcast “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.”

“I think LeBron is going to opt out no matter what, Dave, and the reason I think he’s going to opt out no matter what is even if he just signs back for one year, the only functional way for LeBron to get a no-trade clause is to sign a new contract. If he extends the contract he’s in or picks up that option and extends onto it, he can’t get a no-trade clause. I think for a number of different reasons, LeBron would like, ask for and probably be granted a no-trade clause. There may be some debate with him and the Lakers about whether he should get three years, whether a third year would be a team option or a player option or not guaranteed or whatever. I think there could be some interesting negotiations back and forth on that.”

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of James opting out in the summer. Bobby Marks of ESPN previously reported that James wants a multi-year deal in the offseason with the Lakers, so that aspect has stayed the same.

What’s changed is a potential no-trade clause. From James’ side, this makes perfect sense. It gives him the years, money and security that the Lakers can’t dump him if he finally has a falloff or the organization wants to end his era earlier than the contract guarantees.

Also, if another inquiry like the Warriors wanting to trade for Lebron happens again, a no-trade clause ensures he will have a say on whether such a deal will go through.

The good news is it seems nothing has changed in terms of Lebron wanting to remain a Laker. The details of a new contract will need to be negotiated and ironed out, but so far, it seems more likely LeBron will stay in Southern California even if the days when he will be officially a free agent will be a nail-biter for his L.A. fans.

All this will continue to develop as we enter the offseason, but for now, the Lakers will focus on the court as they jockey for a higher position in the Western Conference standings.

