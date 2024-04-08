Western Conference Standings Watch: The final week is here

With the Western Conference being a tight-knit race, this will be a twice-weekly series looking at the Western Conference standings and games to watch as the Lakers look to move back into the playoffs.

The Lakers split their back-to-back games this past weekend, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday but losing their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Timberwolves loss may be disappointing, but it was an uphill battle with LeBron James out with flu-like symptoms and Anthony Davis exiting the game with a left eye injury.

With just a week of games left, the Lakers still have many possibilities of where they will end up in the standings. They can end up as high as sixth or as low as tenth.

Updated scenarios:



IF: LAL 3-0

THEN: SAC 2-2; NOP 2-2; PHX 2-2;



LAL 2-1

SAC 1-3; NOP 1-3; PHX 1-3;



LAL 1-2

SAC 0-4; NOP 0-4; PHX 0-4



*LAL own tiebreaker over PHX, lead NOP 2-1 (April 14 H2H to decide)

**DAL + SAC own tiebreaker over LAL — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 8, 2024

The one place they won’t end up is out of the play-in with the Houston Rockets getting officially eliminated. The Lakers currently sit in ninth but, with some help, they can still be in the 7/8 game or better.

Here are the upcoming games that have standing implications for the Lakers.

Games to Watch

Tuesday

Suns at Clippers — Lakers fans will have to be Clippers aficionados this week as this is the first of a pair of back-to-back between Phoenix and Los Angeles. Suns want to ensure they don’t fall back into the play-in and how the Clippers approach these games will be interesting as they have all but secured their spot as the fourth seed in the West.

Pelicans at Trail Blazers—The Pelicans have been struggling lately, but the Trail Blazers, as an organization, have little interest in winning games, having lost eight of their last ten. It's hard to envision a Portland win, but that result would give the Lakers a chance of catching New Orleans.

Kings at Thunder — The Oklahoma City Thunder are legit and still have plenty to play for currently at the No. 3 spot but are just a game back from being the top seed in the Conference. The Lakers are just a half-game back from Sacramento, so if there’s any team Lakers fans should be rooting hard for that doesn’t hail from Los Angeles, it’s whoever is playing Sacramento from here on out (Editor’s note: this is also just a good rule of thumb at any point of the NBA season).

Wednesday

Suns at Clippers — The first game between these two teams on Tuesday was in Phoenix, and the rematch is in L.A. on Wednesday. Can the Clippers win both games and really help their neighbors down the hall? Let’s hope so.

