Players Grades: Lakers vs. Wolves

What a frustrating result for the Lakers on Sunday. With a chance to both make a late move for the sixth seed as well as drop the Wolves down to the two seed — and subsequently the Nuggets up to the one seed and further away from the Lakers — nothing went their way.

LeBron James showed up to the arena but was too sick to play. Anthony Davis lasted one quarter before taking a shot to the face AGAIN and being forced out of the game AGAIN, a very annoying trend.

At that point, there was very, very little hope for the Lakers and, despite about as spirited a performance as they could muster, Minnesota pretty much controlled the game from then on out.

My main takeaway from the game? STOP HITTING ANTHONY DAVIS IN THE FACE.

Anyway, let’s grade the loss. As always, grades are based on expectations for each player. “A” grade represents the average performance for that player.

Anthony Davis

12 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2-6 FG, +4

Well, that was annoying.

AD was doing a bit of everything and while he was struggling with his shot early, we only saw him for one quarter. There’s no way he’s getting a grade in 12 minutes on this one. What I will do is give the officials an F- on calling fouls on plays that give AD eye injuries.

Grade: INC

Rui Hachimura

36 minutes, 30 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 11-17 FG, 4-5 3PT, 4-4 FT, +1

No lie, this might be one of the quietest 30-point games in some time. I looked up midway through the fourth quarter and saw he had reached that mark and earnestly refreshed the box score to see if it was a mistake.

Look, Rui stepped up in this one when few others did. Credit to him on Sunday.

Grade: A+

Austin Reaves

35 minutes, 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 4-14 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-6 FT, -17

On the flip side, one of the worst performances of the night went to Reaves. He’s mired in a really bad shooting slump at a really bad time. I was hopeful that in the second half when the result was largely in hand that he could at least find his rhythm but that didn’t even happen.

This team badly needs Reaves and D’Angelo Russell to play well to be at its best. That needs to be a priority this week.

Grade: D

Spencer Dinwiddie

36 minutes, 18 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 4-7 FG, 3-5 3PT, 7-7 FT, -2

Kudos to Dinwiddie for stepping in and playing really well, all things considered. If you had told me this stat line pregame, I think I, along with every other Lakers fan, would have taken it.

It’s a little feast or famine with Dinwiddie so far but it does seem like he’s rounding into a bit more consistent form.

Grade: A-

D’Angelo Russell

39 minutes, 15 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 5-19 FG, 1-7 3PT 4-4 FT, -3

The counting stats weren’t bad for D’Lo, but the shooting stats were. On a night when they needed him to have a big night scoring the ball like he’s capable of, he did not bring it. It’s hard to fault him too much because he’s been fantastic this year, but it stung a bit on Sunday.

Grade: C-

Cam Reddish

14 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, -14

Some surprising minutes from Cam Reddish tonight, especially with Max Christie available. I’m sure it was hard for him to have any sort of rhythm and I’m not really sure why they opted for him over Christie, but I’m not sure if it’s a decision they should stick to.

Jaxson Hayes

33 minutes, 19 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 block, 8-9 FG, 3-5 FT, -14

What a night from Hayes. It felt like all eight of his field goals were dunks, and I’m choosing not to fact-check that and just believe it to be true. It was some really big minutes from him with AD out.

It’s hard to overstate how good he’s been over the last two months. And it’s wild to think he’s going to be a contributing piece on a potential playoff team.

Grade: A+

Taurean Prince

25 minutes, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, -22

Another player who had a tough night, though Prince’s came after one of his best games of the season. Figures.

Grade; C-

Max Christie, Skylar Mays, Colin Castleton, Maxwell Lewis

Nothing more than garbage time minutes from these guys, though they did better than the Wizards game, at least!

Darvin Ham

There’s not much you can do when you don’t have LeBron and you lose AD after 12 minutes. He opted for Rui as the center when Jaxson sat after AD left with injury and it didn’t work, but no option was going to.

Grade: B-

Sunday’s inactives: Christian Wood, Harry Giles III, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.