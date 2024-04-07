 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Davis exits game vs. Wolves, ruled out with eye injury

After taking a blow to the face and eye yet again, Anthony Davis exited Sunday’s game against the Wolves and did not return.

By Jacob Rude
/ new
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Would NBA teams please stop hitting Anthony Davis in the eye?

For the second time in the last month, AD took a shot to the eye — and a foul was not called again — that ruled him out for the game. After a putback dunk in the first half against the Wolves, Davis took a shot across the face that immediately dropped him to the ground.

AD would go back to the locker room right after the play and never returned.

Unfortunately, this has become a recurring trend of late, though it’s nothing AD can control. Despite playing in the most games he has as a Laker, Davis has had to exit a handful of them due to injuries suffered.

And this specific instance has, oddly, happened multiple times as well. If I had a nickel for every time AD left a game after being hit in the eye after making a shot at the rim, I’d have two nickels which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird it happened twice.

Last time, AD returned for the next game days later and it was only a matter of the swelling going down. On the NBATV broadcast, Chris Haynes described it as swelling in his left eye, which was the case after the Warriors game.

When AD returned from that last injury, he said he had to visit the eye doctor a handful of times and had things he still needed to do. Perhaps this is a reaggravation of that injury, though that’s nothing more than speculation.

The small bit of solace is that this came in a game where the team already didn’t have LeBron James, so it was an uphill battle. Hopefully, the recovery is similar to last time and he can be back on Tuesday against the Warriors to pick up a crucial win in the team’s chase to potentially get out of the play-in games.

