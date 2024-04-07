Lakers lose Anthony Davis, crucial game to Timberwolves to snap winning streak

Without their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis for all but one quarter, the Lakers dropped back to the ninth seed and had their winning streak snapped by the Timberwolves, 127-117.

Rui Hachimura continued his great offensive play, leading the way with 30 points. Spencer Dinwiddie slipped into the starting lineup in place of LeBron James and scored 18 points. Jaxson Hayes had himself a dunk contest which contributed to his massive 19 points along with 10 rebounds and five steals off the bench.

After the Lakers' quick 4-0 start, the Timberwolves began to get hot. Both teams were cooking early offensively, with LA having made all three of its shots from behind the arc.

A great start was needed for LA as they would have to find ways to get a Lebron-less win Sunday night. A 14-5 scoring run gave the Lakers a seven-point lead. As the quarter began winding down, LA’s offense started to slow, but they maintained a lead of four.

Blocked it & then delivered the dime -- TP is everywhere ‼️ pic.twitter.com/yyUZGr4gsl — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 8, 2024

The second quarter saw the Lakers having to play without Anthony Davis as he went to the locker room to get his eye checked after taking a shot from Kyle Anderson. The Lakers were struggling heavily with their defense which led to them falling behind by five.

Although they were struggling, the Lakers still managed to keep the game close and were only down two at the six-minute mark. A bright spot for LA was Dinwiddie finding a consistent shot to put up 16 points.

AD’s defensive presence was massively missed as LA was having a hard time containing Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards. Together, they extended the Timberwolves lead to 12. Their lead was extended to 15 at the end of the half.

Very simple explanation from the 1st half.



1st Q with Davis: 37-33 Lakers

2nd Q with Davis in the locker room: 46-27 Wolves



Wolves shot 60.8%. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 8, 2024

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they started the second half without AD, who was out for the rest of the game with an eye injury. LA would have a tall task at hand to dig themselves out of a huge hole to try and squeeze out a miraculous win.

The Lakers were able to close within 12 after being down as much as 20 with a few spirited plays, including a two-handed dunk by Jaxson. A 13-2 run cut the deficit to nine, which concluded with another monster dunk by Jaxson.

It was a Jaxson dunk fest for most of the quarter and that injected some nice life into the team to cut the deficit to seven. LA had pulled to within four, but the Timberwolves fought back and took a 10-point lead at the end of the third.

The final period started with both teams badly missing shots left and right. After the brickfest, the Timberwolves extended their lead to 14. A successful fake comeback would be ideal for LA because, without AD, their defense was brutal.

D’Angelo Russell put up a disastrous performance that would prove to be a huge problem for LA, who needed his threes. In the final five minutes, the Lakers were down 16 and would take a miracle fake comeback to steal a win.

The fake comeback was nowhere to be found as the effort the Lakers put up wasn’t enough. A game that they needed to win fell right out of their grasp quicker than the time they spent in the eighth seed.

Key Takeaways:

D’Lo having a disastrous game was a huge blow for a team that needed the win.

Austin Reaves being in a slump at the time of the year when you need to be in a good rhythm is also quite a huge blow for this team. Great guard play is important for the Lakers’ success.

It’s tough to win a game against one of the best defensive teams in the league without your superstar duo. The Lakers put up a decent effort in spurts, but it wasn’t enough.

The Lakers’ next game is Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 PM PT.

You can follow Karin on Twitter at @KarinAbcarians.