LeBron James out vs. Timberwolves with flu-like symptoms

In one of their bigger games of the season, the Lakers are going to be without their superstar LeBron James. With every game mattering in a razor-thin play-in race, LeBron James will miss Sunday night’s game against the Wolves with flu-like symptoms.

LeBron entered the night listed as questionable on the injury report, though with his left ankle injury and not with flu-like symptoms.

The Lakers have downgraded LeBron James to OUT tonight by with flu-like symptoms — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 7, 2024

The Lakers have had success without LeBron this season. Currently, they are 6-4 in the 10 games he missed and have won four of the last five sans LeBron. Included in that are some notable wins like their victory over the Bucks twice and a win over Boston.

While it’s not a lost cause without him, their chances take a big hit, especially against a Minnesota side at the top of the Western Conference. The Lakers could really go a long way in both solidifying their spot in the 7-8 play-in game as well as helping the Nuggets get the No. 1 seed — and thusly avoiding them in the first round — with a win on Sunday.

After Sunday, the Lakers will play on Tuesday against the Warriors before being off until Friday against the Grizzlies. Hopefully, that will afford LeBron plenty of time to get healthy not just for the final games of the season but also for the postseason.

With this being the final back-to-back of the season for the Lakers, that should also likely mark the end of LeBron and Anthtony Davis not being available for games the rest of this season. Largely speaking, the only time they’ve missed games in the second half of the season has been on back-to-backs, so Sunday will mark the end of that as well.

Fortunately, LeBron has already hit the 65-game mark, which will allow him to be eligible for postseason awards. He has played 68 games this season already, the most games he’s played as a Laker, albeit he was set to play more in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.

Alas, the Lakers will be without LeBron on Sunday, but hopefully it will be for the last time this season.

