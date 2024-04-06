Taurean Prince is having a moment and Lakers are taking advantage

LOS ANGELES - The Lakers knew how important winning Saturday's matinee was. A victory would not only give them their fourth straight win and ninth victory in 10 games, but it would also put them in eighth place in the Western Conference, a position they haven't held since Dec. 29.

The job's not finished, but the Lakers got it done on Saturday, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-97.

The victory was possible thanks to D'Angelo Russell's six 3-pointers, Anthony Davis' six blocks, and LeBron James' double-double. However, a name every fan should mention after this win is Taurean Prince.

Prince Island is not a place Lakers fans tend to visit.

I used to frequent it often, especially during the preseason when it seemed starting him was a good idea. Quickly, people evacuated the destination and dreams of a high-impact defensive specialist with a good 3-point shot evaporated.

Instead, fans have begged and pleaded for less and less Prince usage.

Eventually, head coach Darvin Ham began scaling back Prince's time. On Feb. 23, he removed him from the starting lineup and since then, his minutes have shrunk from 30.1 to 19.7 per game.

He's stayed relatively effective stat-wise, still averaging 3.0 rebounds. His assist numbers have only dropped by 0.5, while his points have dipped by just 2.1.

At every opportunity, Ham praises Prince. In fact, he wasn't moved during the trade deadline, partially because of Ham's desire to keep him.

The question is, why? What is Prince giving you that is irreplaceable?

On Saturday, we saw it in one of the biggest games of the year.

Prince was everywhere defending the perimeter and keeping up with anyone who dared to drive to the paint, giving the Lakers another dynamic rim protector.

In the first half, he was literally perfect from the field, going 4-4 and was responsible for all 11 points from the Lakers bench.

Most of his points came from beyond the arc, hitting three from downtown, reminding everyone watching just how good he can be when the jumper is falling.

Taurean Prince is in the zone pic.twitter.com/UHxkGlrdk0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 6, 2024

"I think not just myself, but when guys collectively are hitting like we were today, it obviously opens up things for AD to be able to post up," Prince said postgame. "It relieves that pressure from him and if they do help by that time we're warmed up, ready to spray from the outside. So having that dynamic, it opens up holes for driving lanes for Bron and the guards and I think it just makes us tough in general to guard when we're hitting on all cylinders."

In the second half, Prince worked more near the rim. He took shots normally reserved for LeBron James, taking the ball from the wing, dribbling through traffic, and finishing in the paint.

He ended the night with 18 points, four rebounds and a plus-minus of +26, the highest of any Laker.

After the win, Ham discussed Prince's performance and what he wants from him moving forward.

"The biggest thing for him is just to stay aggressive," Ham said. "Be aggressive. He's a smart player, he's not going to force things. He's going to take the right shots. When he's open I want him to be extremely aggressive and we have an unselfish team and guys just encouraging one another, motivating one another."

If coaches listen to the fans, they'll soon sit with them. This is Ham's show and he has to run it his way. Saturday demonstrated what Ham had seen all along, a good player who can be responsible on defense and a spark plug on offense.

Things in Los Angeles can change so quickly.

One minute, you are a star shimmering in the City of Angels; the next, you're en route to LAX, being shipped to an Eastern Conference team for a bag of peanuts. The important thing is to stay in the moment, put in the work and the rest will take care of itself.

If Prince continues his current form, he will play important minutes in games that matter. The Prince experience hasn't always been enjoyable, but America loves a redemption story and fans want to win. If he comes up big with what's left of the season, helping the King bring another banner to Los Angeles, all will be forgiven.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.