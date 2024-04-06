Breaking down the Lakers’ playoff seeding scenarios, odds

Last season, the Lakers finished 43-39, earning the West’s seventh seed and the right to host the eighth seed in the play-in. This season, they have won more games with fewer losses, at 44-33, but they are farther away from earning a spot in the first round of the playoffs.

In ninth place, the Lakers’ .571 winning percentage would put them in fourth had they won games at the same rate last season, not only avoiding the play-in but holding down home-court advantage in a first-round series. The concurrent rises of the Mavericks, Pelicans, Thunder, Rockets and Wolves have offset declines from the Jazz and Grizzlies has made for a much more competitive Western Conference in 2023-24 than in 2022-23.

Regardless of where the Lakers would, could or should be, they have a chance to catch as many as four teams ahead of them in standings in their final five games. In descending order of distance from the Lakers in the standings, those teams include the Mavericks, Suns, Pelicans, and Kings.

Behind all four of them, Basketball Reference’s Playoff Probabilities Report gives the Lakers a 0.1% chance of passing all four and earning the fifth seed and a 6.3% chance of finishing sixth. Before the play-in, the Lakers are projected to have an 11.1% chance of moving up to seventh, a 17.4% chance of bumping up to eighth, and a 65.2% chance of finishing ninth or tenth and ending up in the play-in tournament’s losers bracket.

Although the odds are stacked against the Lakers, they retain a very real opportunity to increase their chances of making it into the playoffs or even evade the play-in tournament altogether. What follows is a breakdown of what needs to happen for the Lakers to make some forward progress in the standings:

8. Sacramento Kings: 44-33, 0 games ahead, 4-0 H2H vs. LAL

Despite sharing the same record, the Lakers practically trail the Kings because they were swept in the season series and the Kings have a slightly easier remaining schedule. Therefore, the Lakers will need to outpace the Kings to close the season in order to finish ahead of them. And since the Lakers have proven incapable of beating them, they should be keen on avoiding them in a single-game elimination scenario in the play-in.

7. New Orleans Pelicans: 45-32, 1.0 games ahead, 1-2 H2H vs. LAL

Although the Pelicans lead the Lakers by a game in both the standings and and their head-to-head matchups, they play each other in the final game of the schedule. Therefore, the Lakers would need to outplay the Pelicans by only a game in the four games preceding their last one to have a chance to pass New Orleans in the standings.

If they were to tie in both the standings and head-to-head, matching the Pelicans before beating them on the final day of the season, the team with the better conference record would come out ahead.

Still, if the Lakers tie both the Pelicans and Suns, they could end up ahead of both teams in the standings given the fact that the tiebreaker would be overall head-to-head amongst the three teams. The Lakers have the advantage over the Suns (3-2), the Suns own the edge over the Pelicans (2-1 with one more matchup), and the Lakers have the potential to even the season series against the Pelicans in their final game.

With so much of the Lakers’ final place in the standings tied to the fates of the Suns and Pelicans, their game Sunday night is massively important for all three teams.

6. Phoenix Suns: 46-31, 2.0 games ahead, 2-3 H2H vs. LAL

Due to the novel scheduling caused by the In-Season Tournament, the Lakers have played the Suns five times. By winning the first three, they guaranteed themselves the tiebreaker if the two teams finish with identical records.

The Lakers are just a game behind the Suns, so they will have to outpace them by a single game. Although the Lakers have the seventh-toughest remaining schedule, the Suns have the league’s third-toughest. All five of their games come against winning teams and their average opponent winning percentage is .623. Right now, Basketball Reference gives the Suns a slightly better chance of finishing in a top six seed (55.8%) than finishing in the play-in (44.2%).

Even given the Suns’ challenging schedule, the Lakers probably need to win out to have a chance of passing Phoenix in the standings.

5. Dallas Mavericks: 47-30, 3.0 games ahead, 2-1 H2H vs. LAL

The Mavericks, the team with the biggest lead over the Lakers, are the overwhelming favorites to retain the fifth seed heading into the playoffs. Given an 86.9% chance of finishing where they currently stand, the Mavericks are tied or hold the tiebreaker against every team between sixth and tenth. They also have the fifth-easiest remaining schedule of any team, with five games to go.

For the Lakers to even have a chance of passing the Mavs, they would probably have to win out with the Mavs losing all three remaining games against teams above .500 in the Thunder, Heat and Rockets (unless they somehow lost to the Hornets or Pistons).

Given how much would need to go wrong and the fact that so much has gone right for Dallas lately — they have the second-best point differential in the NBA over the past two weeks — the Lakers would need an immaculate finish along with some serious help.

With five games to go, the Lakers will face four winning teams and a loser. In order, they play the Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Warriors, Grizzlies and Pelicans. Since the Suns, Pelicans, and Kings all have a game against each other remaining, some level of cannibalism will cause one of the teams ahead of the Lakers to drop at least one.

Therefore, if the Lakers win out, they will, at worst, finish in eighth place and likely better. A perfect record from hereon out makes seventh likely and sixth possible. With a miserable record against the Kings and the minuscule margin for error in the play-in, the Lakers should treat every coming game as if the playoffs have already begun.

This weekend, first against the Cavs and then the Wolves, that final push to the postseason begins.

