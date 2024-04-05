Rui Hachimura said it felt ‘a little weird’ returning to Washington for first time

A lot has changed for Rui Hachimura over the last year-to-14 months. In January of 2023, Hachimura was on a Wizards team toiling away in mediocrity, as they’re prone to do, while unsuccessfully negotiating an extension with the franchise.

On Wednesday, Rui returned to Washington as a Laker playing the best basketball of the season — and possibly his career — in the first year of a four-year contract. Naturally, given how drastically things have changed for him, he admitted there were some odd feelings being back in his old stomping grounds postgame.

“It feels a little weird. I was here for five years,” Rui said. “It’s just a little different. But everybody welcomed me back. I know the people that work here and from the Wizards. They came and said ‘Hi.’ It was great to see them. I miss them. It was a great time.”

Statistically, Rui may not be having the best season of his career. But for a myriad of reasons, including his contributions to a team with title aspirations, And since entering the starting lineup, his averages this season have drastically improved, hence the argument that he is playing the best basketball of his career.

The Lakers are benefitting greatly from his play. They identified him as someone with the Wizards worth grabbing from their roster and have reaped the benefits of him flourishing in a role with an emphasis on winning.

And he also deserves credit for stepping into that bigger, different role and finding success. He’s taken the opportunity presented to him, flourished and, as a result, earned himself a big payday last year and — eventually — a regular starting spot this season.

Not only just that, he’s changed his approach offensively, which has led to more success for him and the Lakers both. As our own Alex Regla wrote in his recent feature of Rui, he’s turned his patented mid-range jumper down in favor of threes and dunks, which he’s found incredible success.

According to PBP stats, 69.2% of Hachimura’s attempts this season have come either at the rim or from three. That’s up 7% from his time with the Lakers following last year’s trade deadline and nearly 13% more than his best mark with the Wizards. Whether by design or as a result of playing next to four other on-ball players, Hachimura’s alterations to his shot profile have also come in concert with him becoming a play-finisher rather than a playmaker as a whopping 86% of his makes have been assisted upon (previous high: 78%).

So, shoutout to the Wizards for choosing Kyle Kuzma over Rui and allowing the Lakers to land a wing that could potentially be a big part of the future.

