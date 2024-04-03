LeBron James says he has ‘not very long’ left in NBA

The Lakers' current road trip has been dominant, with the team winning four of a possible five games so far. There are many reasons things are clicking right now, like Gabe Vincent returning from knee surgery and team chemistry at an all-time high.

These minor improvements are making a major impact, but on any team that features LeBron James, his play and availability dictate your potential.

Against the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron caught fire, hitting a career-high nine 3-pointers to catapult the team to victory. He ended the night with 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists and when he was subbed out of the game with 2:57 left, he was greeted with a standing ovation on the road.

Standing ovation for LeBron James from the Brooklyn crowd. He checks out with 40 points on 13-for-17 shooting, 7 assists and 5 rebounds. He tied a career high in 3-pointers, going 9-for-10 from deep. pic.twitter.com/WeKY73OY0o — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 1, 2024

Somehow, LeBron continues to make history and reach new career record-breaking numbers despite going up against his 21-year resume.

No one has played this well for this long, but at some point, LeBron will have to give up his battle with Father Time and retire. The question is, how much longer will he continue playing?

"Not very long," James said postgame. "Not very long. I'm on the other side, obviously, of the hill. I'm not going to play another 20 years, that's for damn sure. Not very long. I don't know when that door will close as far as when I'll retire but I don't have much time left."

While this is a very obvious thing to announce, it's rare that LeBron ever openly talks about the future. He is notorious for staying in the moment and not looking past the next game. This quote acknowledges the end is near, even while playing one of his better games of the season.

If LeBron doesn't know when the end is, we certainly can't predict it, but we do know his contract situation. He has a player option for next season, so if he wants to be a Laker next year, he just needs to opt in. Recent reports indicate, however, that LeBron will opt out and will be 'angling' for a multi-year deal with the Lakers in the offseason.

We have a few months left to see what actions LeBron will take and what his year 22 will look like, but for now, he's a Laker player playing at an All-Star starter level. Fans should cherish every minute they get to watch him play as his NBA clock winds down.

