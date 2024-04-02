LeBron James, Anthony Davis likely to play for Lakers vs. Wizards on second night of back-to-back

The Lakers had a rarity on Tuesday, not just blowing a team out as they did the Nets but doing it on the first night of a back-to-back. The win gave the Lakers the luxury of sitting LeBron James and Anthony Davis for effectively the entire fourth quarter.

The result could be very beneficial for the Lakers. With a game in Washington to wrap up the road trip on Wednesday, head coach Darvin Ham postgame said the early prognosis is that both could be available for that game.

“We’ll see how they feel when they wake up in the morning,” Ham said. “In all likelihood, I’m sure they’ll play.”

LeBron himself spoke about his status postgame as well, but didn’t offer much more insight yet.

“It all depends on how I feel tomorrow,” LeBron said. “Obviously, I feel like I just played a game. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow.”

He also noted that the early rest in the fourth quarter on nights like Tuesday “absolutely helps” because “every minute matters.” So, in short, it was very important for the Lakers to take care of business in the manner they did on Wednesday.

LeBron has not played in a back-to-back since late February when he followed up his Herculean performance against the Clippers by helping the Lakers beat...the Wizards at home in overtime. Fortunately, LeBron didn’t have to do quite as much in the fourth quarter on Tuesday as he did against the Clippers, but there will be travel mixed into this one.

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, was not asked about his status for Wednesday postgame.

The Lakers do have an outside chance of moving up in the standings, but they have little room for error. How much that factors into LeBron’s decision is to be determined because the playoffs won’t matter if he’s not there for them. Every game matters greatly, though, and the Lakers are closing in on the Kings and Suns.

If both LeBron and AD can suit up on Wednesday and the Lakers can finish their road trip with a 5-1 record, it’d be a massive boost both in their confidence and momentum as well as their chances of moving into the seventh or eighth seed and getting another chance to secure a playoff spot.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.