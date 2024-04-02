Lakers vs. Wizards Preview: How will L.A. conclude their best road trip of the season?

The Lakers will conclude their six-game road trip in Washington, where they will take on the Wizards for the final time this season. This will be L.A.’s 73rd game of the season, which means they have one last chance to make a push to climb up the standings.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

When: 4 p.m. PT, Apr 3.

Where: Capital One Arena

Watch: Spectrum Sportsnet

The Lakers’ current six-game road trip has been a success thus far as they’ve won four of their five games on it. If it weren’t for that frustrating loss to the Indiana Pacers Friday, L.A would’ve been on a seven-game winning streak right now. But having a record of 7-3 in their last 10 games isn’t bad at all and the best part is they have an opportunity to improve that on Wednesday.

The Lakers are stumbling upon a Wizards team that just defeated the Milwaukee Bucks without Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones. They’re pretty much tanking right now and have no shot of sniffing the play-in tournament so their season has been over for quite some time. Still, sometimes teams like them are sneaky dangerous so it won’t be a surprise to see Washington aim to upset the Lakers on Wednesday.

But it’s safe to assume that the Lakers will be way more fresh than they were the last time they were on a back-to-back after that double-overtime victory against the Bucks. Perhaps the best stat in Tuesday’s commanding victory against the Toronto Raptors was that LeBron James and Anthony Davis only played 29 and 28 minutes, respectively.

LeBron said it absolutely helps to have a lighter minutes load like tonight, but he’ll have to see how he feels in the morning before determining his status. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 3, 2024

Kudos to D’Angelo Russell — who had a team-high of 25 points in 33 minutes — Rui Hachimura, and the Lakers’ bench, who scored a total of 36 points in this one, for leading the way against the Raptors. It would be nice to see them carry over their performance against the Wizards, who will be spearheaded by Deni Avdija, Jordan Poole and Corey Kispert.

Remember, this Lakers team had trouble closing out the Wizards when they first met in February. The purple and gold had to unnecessarily win that game in overtime after giving up 131 points to a team that had lost 12 straight entering the game. Granted, the Lakers were on the second night of a back-to-back in that one, too, so their defense was sloppier than usual. Hopefully, that’s not the case tomorrow.

For as long as the Lakers keep their foot on the gas, expose the fact that this Wizards team is the worst 3-point shooting squad in the league and protect the rim, they should be able to take care of business. This is another game they shouldn’t even think of coughing up because now more than ever, they need as many wins as possible. There’s no excuse to lose to a team that has only won 15 games so far this season.

Let’s see if the Lakers can return home on Wednesday with a three-game winning streak.

Notes and Updates:

The Lakers (43-33) are currently a season-best 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2021.

The Lakers have improved to 7-6 when they play on the second night of back-to-backs this season. Wednesday’s game against the Wizards will be the second-to-last time they play without rest.

As it has been the case for back-to-back games this season, the team has yet to release an injury report. However, LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) did specify that he will see how he feels in the morning and determine from there whether he’ll be ready to go or not. Anthony Davis (left knee hyperextension) will most likely suit up after playing light minutes on Tuesday.

As for who’s out, Christian Wood (left knee effusion), Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) and Jalen Hood-Schfino (back disc surgery) are on that list. Meanwhile, Cam Reddish (personal reasons) reportedly isn’t with the team right now so he will most likely not be in uniform on Wednesday.

Since the Wizards will also be on the second night of a back-to-back against the Lakers, their injury report hasn’t been released either. For what it’s worth, though, Kyle Kuzma (right heel contusion), Tyus Jones (lumbosacral sprain), Richaun Holmes (left toe contusion), Landry Shamet (left calf strain) and Isaiah Livers (joint capsule inflammation) did not suit up against the Bucks.

