Lakers beat Raptors behind stellar team performance from three

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Lakers found a way to continue racking up wins during this road trip, beating the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday.

LeBron James played just 29 minutes and ended the night with 23 points, four rebounds, and nine assists. Anthony Davis was an efficient 10-20 from the field, scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the win.

D’Angelo Russell went on a tear from deep, converting on seven 3-pointers and ended with a team-high 25 points.

The Lakers bench scored 38 points Tuesday night, a drastic improvement from the two points they produced in the defeat versus Brooklyn. Max Christie led the charge with 12 points.

The Lakers are now 5-1 during this road trip with one game remaining.

In the opening minutes, both teams shot at a high percentage. Midway through the quarter, the Lakers were converting on 80% of their shots and the Raptors weren’t far behind, shooting at a 70% clip.

Los Angeles’ turnovers put them behind early, but they ended the first quarter on an 18-4 run and were up by nine after 12 minutes of play.

Russell, the Lakers' single-season franchise leader in made 3-pointers, added three more to his record in the first half, helping keep the Lakers' offense humming.

The Lakers’ defense, on the other hand, left much to be desired. Essentially, both teams just exchanged buckets throughout the second quarter. Los Angeles stayed on top of this rec league level defensive effort from both sides and maintained a two-possession advantage into the half.

In the third quarter, LeBron decided it was time to take over the game. He dished a pass to Rui Hachimura that led to a dunk and then scored five consecutive points to give the Lakers a 14-point lead, their largest lead of the night.

Reaves finally converted a 3-point shot midway through the third after a bad 1-19 stretch over multiple games. After a corner 3-pointer by Max Christie, it was clear a win was in hand. The Lakers finished the quarter strong outscoring the Raptors 36-23.

In the final frame with the visitors up by 21, LeBron still saw the floor to start the fourth. At the 9:22 mark, he finally sat down for good and Davis never returned as the Lakers continued to pile on to their lead.

Russell went on a vintage hot streak to keep a fake comeback at bay. When the Lakers cleared the bench, the reserves were able to play respectable basketball during garbage minutes to ensure a dominant win ended smoothly.

Key Takeaways

The Lakers winning games is better than the alternative; however, how they’ve been playing has been less than inspirational during long stretches.

Even in this blowout win, there were some ugly first-half stretches.

However, when they wanted to take over the game, they did and with players like Gabe Vincent returning and a chance of still moving up in the standings, this is a dangerous team peaking at the right time.

They have just one game left in this road trip and it’s against a beatable Washington Wizards team, which is in the same boat as the Raptors, just playing out the rest of their season.

The only negative for the Lakers is the game is in less than 24 hours and based on how they've been load-managing LeBron his and Davis playing on Wednesday is far from a foregone conclusion.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.