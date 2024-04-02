LeBron James explains why his 3-point shooting has been so good this season

While it had been the case for a while, LeBron James’ performance against the Nets on Sunday highlighted how improved he has been as a 3-point shooter this season.

In front of a Brooklyn crowd that was hardly anything but hostile, LeBron put on a show. He tied his single-game career high with nine 3-pointers and had the highest shooting percentage of any Lakers ever in a game with at least 10 attempted threes.

In short, he was incredible.

After the game, LeBron spoke about his 3-point shooting as he only added to the highest shooting percentage of his career with Sunday’s outing. He credited his ability to be on the floor as the reason for his improvement behind the arc.

“I’ve been able to be on the floor a lot more during non-game days,” LeBron said. “My foot has felt a lot better. I didn’t have much time to really rep a lot last year because I had to make sure I couldn’t be on the floor running around or put much pounding on the floor with my foot. I’ve had a lot of opportunities to get on the floor. You probably see me before the game out on the floor working on my game, working on my craft, so that’s helped out a lot, too.”

On the season, he’s shooting 41.6% from the 3-point line, easily the best mark of his career. The only other time he’s eclipsed 40% in a season was in 2012-13 in Miami. That season, he attempted 3.3 long-range efforts per game. This season, that figure is up to 5.3 attempts per contest.

Behind his 3-point shooting, he’s also having one of his most efficient shooting seasons since his time in Miami. His 59.5% effective field goal percentage this year is the third-best of his career with only his MIami years ranked higher.

As much has he’s battled some injuries this season, it hasn’t been like last season where he could not be on the court. And his 3-point percentage did take an absolute nose dive last season after his injury. In the playoffs, he shot 24.2% from the 3-point line. And outside of the regular season finale when he shot 8-14 from the arc, he was a 34.2% shooter from three after his return.

Hopefully, it’s a trend that continues. Because if LeBron can be a legitimate long-range threat at this volume, it becomes really hard to gameplan for him in the playoffs. As if it wasn’t already hard enough.

