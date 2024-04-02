Who would the Lakers have the best chance against in the play-in game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With just two weeks of NBA action left, the West is as wild as ever. The Lakers' final position is still very fluid, but based on the current Western Conference standings, they'll play either the Rockets, Warriors, Kings or Suns in the play-in later this month.

With these options available, what team do you think the Lakers would rather play in this single-elimination game scenario? That was the topic of this week’s NBA Reacts survey.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/V1AXOO/">Please take our survey</a>

Each team presents a wide variety of styles and challenges.

The Rockets are the biggest question mark because they're so young. At the time of this article, they're still on the outside looking in, a couple of games behind the Warriors for the tenth and final play-in spot. However, they're also the hottest team in the NBA, having won nine of their last ten games.

The Warriors obviously have the championship pedigree and Steph Curry, but how much of the fear fans have of playing that team comes from nostalgia and legacy versus the team they actually are now? If they stay in their current position, the Lakers will play them in Los Angeles and the last time that happened in the play-in back in 2021, the Lakers got the better of them.

A couple of weeks ago, the Sacramento Kings were on the rise in the West. However, with Malik Monk now out at least four weeks with an MCL sprain and Kevin Huerter already out for the year, they might be the '‘what if'’ team this season where injuries prevent them from reaching their potential. No one wants injuries or roots for them, but the Kings' unfortunate situation could make them food the Lakers could eat up in a play-in game.

The Phoenix Suns are pretty stacked with Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant, but a combination of injuries, lack of chemistry, and bench depth has made them a disappointing team. Picking Kevin Durant as an opponent to play in a winner-take-all game is certainly a choice, but maybe fans don't fear the 7-foot sniper as much, given the personnel surrounding him.

Let us know who you think the Lakers should play in the play-in by voting and sharing your thoughts down below!

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.