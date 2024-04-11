Anthony Davis probable, LeBron James questionable vs. Grizzlies

The Lakers look set to have both LeBron James and Anthony Davis available for Friday’s penultimate game of the regular season.

LeBron missed Sunday’s game with flu-like symptoms and arrived only an hour before the game on Tuesday. AD played just one quarter on Sunday before being ruled out that game and missing Tuesday as well.

On Thursday’s injury report, LeBron is no longer listed with flu-like symptoms and AD is listed as probable.

Lakers injury report for tomorrow. Anthony Davis upgraded to probable and LeBron James is still questionable. pic.twitter.com/7UjNfkPsUz — Edwin Garcia (@ECreates88) April 11, 2024

AD being listed with a left eye contusion is different than the other time he took a shot to the face and was forced out of the game. Then, he was listed as out with a corneal abrasion.

He also isn’t listed with any flu-like symptoms considering he missed Monday’s game with nausea and a headache. Head coach Darvin Ham did confirm postgame that he was not in concussion protocol.

Even with the flu, LeBron showed out on Tuesday and did his part to try to help the Lakers to a win. Ideally, with an extra couple of days of rest this week, both are healthy and ready to hit the ground running going into the weekend.

The Lakers have just two games remaining this season and both are must-wins to have any hopes of moving up in the standings. They lost control of their own destiny with the loss to the Warriors, but with so many teams above and around them playing one another, they can easily still move up.

To do so, though, it will require health from LeBron and AD. With the back-to-backs this season done, it should mean the pair will be available every game moving forward, so long as things are on the line. And assuming AD doesn’t get hit in the face yet again.

When AD and LeBron are healthy, the Lakers have looked like one of the best teams in the league for multiple months. If they can stay healthy, the Lakers will be a tough out at the very least. But staying healthy is going to be the focus for the coming weeks and months.

