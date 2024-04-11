Who should the Lakers be rooting agaist on Thursday?

The Lakers have to do a little standings watching on Thursday as they have two games left but don’t have a game until Friday. They need some help to stay at ninth or possibly move up.

The West is as tight as ever, with no team securing their seeding just yet. The Lakers can end as high as seventh or as low as tenth.

With just three days of games left in the @NBA regular season, 19 teams in the Playoffs and Play-In (out of 20) have yet to clinch their seed number.



Check out all of the seeding possibilities entering tonight's action ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vf6xaDc7kU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 11, 2024

With that in mind, for the remainder of the regular season, we’ll give you a daily look at what games are important and who you should be rooting for. These will also serve as a discussion thread for those games so you can hang out and chat with fellow readers and commenters.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Lakers fans need to root for the Pelicans on Thursday and, frankly, a lot this week. New Orleans is a sixth seed and has a couple of games against teams closer to the Lakers in the standings.

A Sacramento defeat would tie them with the Lakers. The Kings, unfortunately, own the tiebreaker over L.A. so they would still need the Kings to lose another game, but this is the first step towards this scenario happening.

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Lakers lost a crucial game against the Golden State Warriors 134-120 on Tuesday. While the result was frustrating, it was understandable given LeBron James’s illness and Anthony Davis’ absence due to nausea and a headache.

The defeat means the Warriors own the tiebreaker and if they simply win out, they’ll be, at worst, the ninth seed in the West.

So, the Lakers need Golden State to just drop one game to be back in the driver’s seat and have full control of the ninth seed. Can Portland do them a solid and pull out the win?

Portland winning Thursday is unlikely, given the Trail Blazers have lost eight of their last ten, but weirder things have happened than a Portland win over Golden State in April. Who knows, maybe Deandre Ayton can have another 30-point 13-rebound night like he had on Tuesday versus the Pelicans.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.