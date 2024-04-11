Report: Pelicans expected to let Lakers keep 2024 first round pick, take 2025 pick

The NBA regular season is coming to an end and the playoffs are looming, but the chatter about the offseason is already heating up.

The Lakers will have many decisions to make regarding the roster and different contract situations, but one big factor that is out of their hands is whether they'll have a 2024 first round draft pick.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer discussed whether the Pelicans will take the Lakers 2024 or 2025 first round draft pick in his most recent piece, breaking down Bronny James' NBA potential.

“As a result of the Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers will lose their first-round pick to the Pelicans either this year or next. People around the league expect that the Pelicans will give the Lakers their pick this year and take the 2025 pick. If that’s the case, it’s hard to fathom that Los Angeles would use the pick on Bronny. Rob Pelinka is far more likely to use it to chase Trae Young or another star in a trade.”

The general consensus from scouts is that this 2024 draft class is one of the weaker classes, which is likely why the Pelicans might feel comfortable waiting until next season to cash in on this first round pick.

They'll be gambling that the Lakers don't improve dramatically, but it might be worth the risk if the 2025 class is better and the Lakers find themselves again in a play-in position or worse next year.

For the Lakers, it gives them the option of drafting Bronny in the first round and making sure that even if LeBron James opts out, he'll have to stay with the Lakers if he wants to play with his son in the NBA.

Or, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka can package this pick to chase for Trae Young like O'Connor's piece suggests. It isn't just this pick the team could package in a deal, the Lakers have multiple first round picks they could use in a trade.

New Orleans taking Los Angeles’ 2025 pick is likely the best-case scenario for the Lakers. They can use the pick now and get a young player, or they can package the pick for a star. A team wanting to rebuild would likely want a pick they can use right now versus one later, even in a weaker draft.

Also, if the Pelicans wait and the Lakers improve, the pick they do have to give up will be that much weaker and sticking it to New Orleans is always a good thing.

Every summer is important in shaping a team and a franchise's trajectory. With LeBron James' player option, D'Angelo Russell's player option, and Pelinka hinting at a blockbuster move, this summer will be one of the hottest in Southern California in quite some time.

If the Lakers make the right moves, they can give LeBron one last shot at a title. If they fail, he may look for greener pastures, and the next iteration of the Lakers may be unrecognizable from this one.

