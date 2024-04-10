Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is not in concussion protocol

The biggest question entering the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup was the availability of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LeBron was a game-time decision and ultimately played, but Davis could not dress.

Davis has been an ironman for the Lakers this season, but he exited Sunday’s game versus the Timberwolves early after taking a shot to the face following a putback dunk in the first quarter.

Tuesday, during head coach Darvin Ham’s pregame media availability, the discussion surrounding why Davis was out for the game was not eye-related but, in fact, regarding nausea and headache.

“He showed up to the arena trying to do everything he could to play but just couldn’t quite overcome the headache and nausea,” Ham said.

Talk of nausea and headaches after suffering a blow to the head had fans and media alike wondering if these were concussion-like symptoms.

“Yeah, he’s currently not in concussion protocol,” Ham said pregame.

Following the defeat, Davis was still a topic of conversation, and while Ham implied that the nausea and headache were stemming from an illness unrelated to the shot to his head, he left himself some wiggle room.

“You’ll have to ask our doctors for sure,” Ham said. “That’s what it feels like to me, but I’m not a medical professional.”

Hopefully, Davis will get better and be able to play in the last two regular-season games left. With such little time remaining, there is still much to be decided in the Western Conference.

The Lakers can finish as low as tenth and as high as sixth, so having Davis healthy and available is crucial so the Lakers can win out and hopefully, a game or two goes in their favor.

The best ability is availability and having Davis out in such crucial games would be brutal. Injuries have been an issue for the Lakers all season, as this team has never been fully healthy.

Even now, as the year draws to a close, fans will be watching the injury report, hoping for good news and an opportunity for the Lakers to have their best players available for the biggest games. It’s unfortunate and frustrating, but it’s reality.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.