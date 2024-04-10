Who should the Lakers be rooting for on Wednesday?

For a number of reasons, Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors will be one that stings. For one, it stops the Lakers’ ascent upwards in the standings and throws a wrench in the hopes of making it out of the play-in.

Secondly, and more painfully, it opens up the real possibility that the Lakers finish as the No. 10 seed. If the Warriors simply win out and tie the Lakers, they own the tiebreaker now.

But a lot can change between now and season’s end on Sunday. In a compact Western Conference, games drastically change the standings and scenarios on a nightly basis.

With that in mind, for the remainder of the regular season, we’ll give you a daily look at what games are important and who you should be rooting for. These will also serve as a discussion thread for those games so you can hang out and chat with fellow readers and commenters.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

After Tuesday’s loss, the 10-seed feels the likeliest outcome. And because of that, the Lakers’ best seed they can get in the playoffs would be the eighth seed.

So, if you don’t want to face the Nuggets in the first round, and you shouldn’t, then you need the Timberwolves and/or the Thunder to win down the stretch. Particularly in this game, if the Wolves win, they clinch the season series and tiebreaker.

Yes, this is looking way down the road. But there will be little joy in the playoffs if the Lakers get there and then immediately face Denver.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers

This game, meanwhile, has a lot more of a direct impact on the Lakers current situation. While the Lakers were toiling away with the Warriors, the Clippers were absolutely drubbing Phoenix in the first quarter.

The Suns eventually made a pretty big comeback but fell far short of winning. In reality, the Lakers had a lot of things go their way on Tuesday outside of the one thing they could control.

Now, on the second night of a back-to-back for both teams but this time in Los Angeles, we’ll see if the Clippers can make it two wins in as many days.

If they do, the Suns will be just one game behind the Lakers. Thanks to the play-in game quarterfinals, the Lakers also have the season series on Phoenix.

Tonight will serve as the unofficial launch of the Silver Screen & Roll playback channel. Our hosts, Edwin Garcia and Anpherknee, will be streaming during this Suns-Clippers game. The official launch will come on Friday for the Lakers' game against the Grizzlies.

So, if you want a place to hang out with fellow Lakers fans while watching the game, come join our room in the link below and watch along with us!

