How far will the Lakers go this postseason?

We’ve made it to the final week of regular season NBA action and so much is still undecided in the standings.

The Lakers are currently the ninth seed, but they can jump to sixth, finish tenth, or anywhere in between.

There’s uncertainty about where the Lakers will end up, but one thing that’s clear is that they’re playing good basketball. So, given that their play is better than their seeding implies, how far can the Lakers go in this postseason?

That was the topic of this week’s NBA Reacts survey.

The only thing about this team that’s been predictable is their unpredictability. If they lost the 9/10 game and were eliminated or made a return to the Western Conference Finals, neither result would shock me.

Before they make the playoffs officially, they’ll have to win one or maybe two play-in games. We don’t know the exact details, but we do know the potential teams: the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors.

Suppose you think the Lakers are better than all those teams. In that case, they’ll make it out of the play-in and face one of the following three teams in the opening round: Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, or Oklahoma City Thunder.

It would be tough to beat those teams in a seven-game series as the lower seed, but the Lakers have played the Timberwolves well this year and beat the Thunder in three of their four head-to-head games this season.

The Nuggets are a team the Lakers and the league, for that matter, should avoid. The Lakers were swept last year in the Western Conference Finals and were also swept this year in the regular-season series by Denver.

All the games were relatively competitive and capped down to the final minutes of the fourth, but L.A. was never able to beat the Nuggets, so clearly, they have their number.

Now that you have the full playoff picture let us know how far you think the Lakers will go this postseason by voting and sharing your thoughts down below!

