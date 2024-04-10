Players Grades: Lakers vs. Warriors

The West is absolutely ridiculous this season.

Like, I’m not sure how many times you can say it. I’ve said it before and it constantly bears repeating. Last year, the season ended on April 9 and the Lakers would have been the No. 4 seed. On April 9 this year, they are the ninth seed.

There’s a very reasonable chance they end with 47 wins and end up as the No. 10 seed.

Since falling to 17-19 after a loss to the Grizzlies in early January, the Lakers are 28-16 even including Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors, and yes, we’ll get to that shortly. That’s a .636 win percentage, or a 52-win pace over 82 games.

That’s very good basketball for over half the season.

In that span, they have moved up from 11th in the Western Conference to ninth. In that same timeframe, five different Western Conference teams have won at an even higher rate and the Warriors have been one game worse.

I say all that as some context for how incredible the conference is this season. I think context is really important on a night like Tuesday. The Lakers, again, dropped an important regular season game against a team around them in the standings. As good as they’ve been over that 44-game span, they’ve seemingly lost every important game.

But a lot of times the focus is on what the Lakers didn’t do when, on the other side of the court, their opponent has their own winning streaks and their own coaches and their own players. It isn’t as simple as “The Lakers didn’t do this” on many nights.

Tuesday is a great example of that. Down Anthony Davis and with a version of LeBron James that wasn’t 100%, they watched the Warriors have one of the greatest shooting performances in league history.

You can look at some granular things that didn’t go right or decisions that should or shouldn’t have been made, but at the end of the day, if the Golden State Warriors make 26 3-pointers at a 63% clip, you won’t win!

The phrase “tip your hat” was mentioned by multiple players postgame and on nights like this, that’s what you have to do.

So, let’s grade the loss. As always, grades are based on expectations for each player. “A” grade represents the average performance for that player.

Rui Hachimura

31 minutes, 20 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 7-21 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-4 FT, -6

While the shooting numbers didn’t up looking pretty, I actually thought this was one of Rui’s better games in some aspects this season. Tasked with some center minutes, he rebounded really well, defended the rim even a couple of times and played big for one of the first times I can remember this year.

Grade: B+

LeBron James

36 minutes, 33 points, 7 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 14-22 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-5 FT, -6

When Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported LeBron wasn’t even at the arena two hours before tip, I chalked it up as him not playing. Even when he did opt to play, I was fully ready for him to look exhausted and out of it, and rightfully so.

That he put together that stat line given his condition is insane. The Warriors continue to really have no answer for him this year, which is probably a positive to think about for a looming play-in game between the teams.

Grade: A+

Jaxson Hayes

28 minutes, 11 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, 5-6 FG, 1-2 FT, -7

Look, there’s only so much Hayes could do to make up for AD’s absence. I thought he filled in about as well as one could realistically expect. The Warriors are a nightmare to defend against and even the best bigs struggle against it.

Could he have been better? Absolutely. It’s why he’s a veteran minimum player, to be frank. But all things considered, you probably can’t ask for a ton more out of him.

Grade: B-

Austin Reaves

35 minutes, 22 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 8-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-3 FT, +0

The silver lining of the night is that it looks like Austin found his 3-point jumper again and thank heavens. The Lakers sorely need him to be a contributor offensively as a scorer when healthy. That he did it on a night when he was tasked with chasing Steph Curry around — even if unsuccessfully at times — was impressive.

I’m not going to dock him too much for his defense because it’s Steph. No one has success against him.

Grade: A-

D’Angelo Russell

37 minutes, 14 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 3-11 FG, 2-7 3PT, 6-6 FT, -11

The Lakers’ path to victory tonight involved D’Lo having at least one red-hot stretch of shot-making and likely a really strong game throughout. He did nothing close to that.

I don’t want to overreact to one game, but there are narratives that surround D’Lo for his performances in big games and playoff atmospheres. The Lakers are in playoff mode and many more games like this and D’Lo is going to have another really rough offseason, which would be unfortunate considering how great he’s been for so much of the regular season.

Grade: F

Taurean Prince

19 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, -18

Prince followed up one of his best games as a Laker with two of his worst performances as a Laker on Sunday and Tuesday. Just woeful stuff. For a team already short-handed, too many guys had really bad nights on the same night.

Grade: F

Spencer Dinwiddie

22 minutes, 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4-7 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT, -13

Honestly, I was surprised at Dinwiddie’s point total because it did not feel like he had that positive of an impact on this game. Perhaps I’m being a bit harsh — I probably am — but this has just been such a weird experience with Dinwiddie on the team.

It probably has to do with him coming in midseason and injuries forcing him in and out of the starting lineup, but it feels like it’s hot or cold with him too often.

Grade: C-

Cam Reddish

10 minutes, 1 assist, 0-2 FG, -3

Earnestly, I just have no idea what Cam has done over the last six weeks to warrant playing time. He sticks out like a sore thumb offensively and he is not enough of a game-changer defensively to make up for that.

His injury seems to be one that’s really sapped him physically because this doesn’t even look like the same guy from November and December.

Grade: F

Gabe Vincent

16 minutes, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals, 0-3 FG, 0-3 3PT, -14

I continue to really like what Gabe provides defensively and really dislike where he’s at offensively.

Defensively, he’s sorely needed as a capable perimeter defender. It’s a shame his injury robbed us of him finding a reliable spot during the season with this team because you can see why the Lakers signed him.

Offensively, I beg that he just make a 3-pointer. He has made two this season. Total. The heat check 3-pointer he took in the first half made me nearly fall out of my seat, and not in a good way.

Grade: C+

Max Christie, Skylar Mays, Colin Castleton, Maxwell Lewis

The garbage time group from this one. I’m not sure why Max Christie is in this group, but hold your thoughts on that. Nothing much to report here.

Darvin Ham

So, let’s talk.

I will always maintain that coaches get too little credit and too much blame. For example, this team has been playing great basketball for three months and have one of the best offenses in the league, but Darvin rarely gets credit for that. Alas...

On Tuesday, without AD, the Lakers had a minuscule chance of winning this game. They rolled the dice on a defensive strategy different than what they’ve done against Golden State this season in which they dared guys like Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II to hit 3-pointers and they did.

I’m fine with that. You can’t plug Hayes into the starting lineup and expect him to give you AD-level production defensively and they didn’t. They rolled the dice and lost, so be it.

A lot of other things about this game I can’t defend so easily.

Why is Max Christie buried behind Reddish? That is one of the biggest indictments from me personally against him this season. Christie has shown promise all season long but is repeatedly sent to the end of the bench, often inexplicably.

The lineup Ham used to end the third quarter also drew some criticism. That unit of Vincent-D’Lo-Dinwiddie-Prince-Hayes finished with a -151.8 in four minutes to close the quarter. In one sense, I can understand the rationale as Darvin kept everyone’s sub patterns the same and just swapped Hayes for AD for that lineup. There is logic to keeping guys in rhythm that way.

But that lineup only works because AD is able to clean up so much defensively. And Hayes is not AD, so the lineup really didn’t work.

I also saw some criticism of him sitting LeBron in that stretch. Guys, LeBron played 36 minutes and looked and sounded awful postgame. He had to sit at some point. That’s the type of criticism that is unfair.

There are also just so many things he can do with the roster right now. Without Jarred Vanderbilt and without Christian Wood, he’s pretty limited in what he can put on the floor. They had one healthy center on Tuesday and he’s on a veteran’s minimum contract and did not have either of their best defenders. Arguably their third or fourth best defender — depending on LeBron’s energy level on that end — Gabe Vincent, is on a minutes restriction.

I do think he should do a better job of staggering LeBron, D’Lo, Reaves and Rui with at least two of them on the court at all times, though.

Ultimately, I think the Lakers did not lose this game because of Darvin, but a lot of little things he did made it harder.

Grade: D-

Tuesday’s inactives: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, Harry Giles III, Jarred Vanderbilt