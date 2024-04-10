The Warriors had one of the greatest 3-point shooting games in NBA history against the Lakers

The Lakers and Warriors are no strangers to big performances in big games in recent seasons. Whether it was LeBron James’ clutch 3-pointer with one eye in the play-in in 2021, Anthony Davis repeatedly in the playoffs in 2023 or Steph Curry in the regular season classic earlier this year, the big moments have led to memorable games.

But what the Warriors did on Tuesday was historical.

The stakes weren’t as big as before as it still was a regular season game. But as far as regular season games go, it was a big one. The Lakers could seal a finish no lower than ninth in the standings and keep alive the possibility of moving up and out of the play-in, even.

But, in a pregame surprise, the Lakers ruled out Anthony Davis due to nausea and a headache. Against a Warriors side he is so critical in organizing the defense against, the Lakers altered their gameplan, opting to leave open certain Warriors players — like Draymond Green, Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga, for example — in hopes of them missing.

It did not work.

The Warriors finished 26-41, a 63.4% clip, from the 3-point line, the highest shooting percentage for any team in NBA history with at least 40 attempts. Shockingly, that led to them winning rather easily.

Postgame, Darvin Ham discussed the team’s defensive gameplan and how he felt they executed it.

“They had guys step up and make shots. It’s a make-or-miss league,” Ham said. “It is what it is. It’s a tough loss for sure. They put a lot of pressure on your defense not having AD back there as our conductor just communicating, moving around obviously very, very tough. We came into the game and felt comfortable with our gameplan and, for the most part, the majority of the game, we executed it.

“You have Draymond go 5-5 in the first half, (Wiggins) made a couple threes, Podziemski and Gary Payton II, it’s tough. The guys who you want…shooting the ball shot the ball and when they’re able to hold water with those guys making shots, you know eventually Steph and Klay make their shots. It’s tough…They were blazing hot. Blazing, blazing hot.”

Playing the Warriors at full strength was a daunting task for the Lakers in the playoffs last season. Even in the regular season meeting in January, it took two overtimes and some clutch late-game plays from a host of Lakers to escape San Francisco with a win.

On Tuesday, though, the team did not have Davis or Jarred Vanderbilt, their two best defenders, and a version of LeBron James who was under the weather and only arrived at the arena an hour before tip.

So, they rolled the dice on a different strategy. Guys like Andrew Wiggins (3-5), Gary Payton II (2-3), Jonathan Kuminga (1-3), Brandin Podziemski (3-3) stepped up to shoot unseasonably well, going a combined 9-14 from beyond the arc.

The toughest pill to swallow, though, was Draymond Green’s performance. Green started the night 5-5 from beyond the arc, marking the first time since 2017 that he hit five 3-pointers in a game.

“You tip your hat,” Austin Reaves said of Draymond’s performance. “At the end of the day, Draymond is as fierce a competitor as you see in the NBA. It really doesn’t surprise me if he does that because of what he gives to the game. Like Rui said, some of those are gameplan-driven and for him to just step up and knock them, you tip your hat and you move forward.”

All of that came on a night when Steph (6-6) and Klay Thompson (5-10) also were red-hot from beyond the arc as well. Add it all up and you have the greatest 3-point shooting performance in NBA history.

Similar to the Avengers in Endgame, there was probably one scenario in millions of potential outcomes where the Lakers beat the Warriors without AD. As well as Jaxson Hayes has been playing, he isn’t coming close to replicating Davis defensively.

So, Ham and the Lakers tried something different rather than going with a gameplan that everyone knew would not work. In reality, they actually executed things on that end relatively well and challenged the guys they needed to more often than not.

But, as Darvin said, it’s a make-or-miss league and rolling the dice against a Warriors team that has two of the greatest shooters in league history is a high-risk strategy that can lead to some dire outcomes.

“They had a great game, for sure,” Rui Hachimura said. “It was our gameplan for those guys to make threes tonight, to let them shoot. It was our gameplan and they hit them. We can’t do anything about it.”

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.