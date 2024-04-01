 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mailbag Questions: Week of 4/1 - 4/6

Fielding questions on the Lakers or NBA for the weekly mailbag episode of April 1 through April 6.

By Jacob Rude
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The inaugural edition of our new weekly mailbag segment was a hit. For those that missed it, there was lots of postseason-related discussion, ranging from Darvin Ham to his coaching future to playoff rotations. There was also some talk of the offseason mixed in as well.

Let’s run it back again this week. Hit me with your questions down below and let me know what you want to talk about.

The questions can be anything related to the Lakers, whether funny or satirical or serious or simple. Just keep them friendly along the way.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

