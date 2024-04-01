Lakers vs. Raptors Preview: Another opportunity to start a winning streak

The Lakers will travel to Toronto for the only time this season to take on the struggling Raptors. This is the fifth stop in L.A.’s current six-game road trip, and the team hopes to build another winning streak before the regular season concludes.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors

When: 4 p.m. PT, Apr 2.

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Watch: Spectrum Sportsnet

There’s no team in the league right now struggling to win games like the Raptors, who have lost 13 straight entering Tuesday’s match. They’ve been a completely different team since the purple and gold last faced them in L.A. in January when Anthony Davis dropped 41 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Injuries have really destroyed their season.

Without some of Toronto’s best players, such as Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, and Jakob Poeltl, on Tuesday’s game, the Lakers have no excuse for coughing this one up. They should be able to feast inside the paint again and just have more firepower than the Raptors since the only ones they have to worry about are R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who are expected to suit up for this one.

That said, the Lakers should find a way to finish this one as early as possible because they will take on the Washington Wizards the very next day. Maybe LeBron James heats up again and shoots the lights off like he did against the Brooklyn Nets. Or this could also possibly be a game for the Lakers’ bench to redeem themselves after scoring just two points on Sunday. It’s going to be fun to see who takes the spotlight this time around.

Speaking of taking the spotlight, it’s safe to assume that Max Christie is expected to get more minutes in this one with Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish noted as out. Christie, who has seen inconsistent minutes all season, has gotten the short end of the stick in regards to the Lakers’ guard rotation. If he indeed gets more minutes against the Raptors, this is the sophomore’s opportunity to shine.

The Lakers (42-33) have the opportunity to build another winning streak before the season ends. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games and still have the chance to climb up the Western Conference standings with the Sacramento Kings (43-31) and Phoenix Suns (43-31) dealing with injuries and a tough schedule ahead, respectively.

Meanwhile, below the Lakers are the Golden State Warriors (40-34) and Houston Rockets (38-36) who are aiming to take their spot. Golden State specifically has the best chance to overtake Los Angeles because not only do they have the tie-breaker but they’re just a game behind and have an easier schedule ahead. So the Lakers know what to do if they don’t want to end up at a worse spot than they are in right now.

Let’s see if the purple and gold can take advantage of the injured and tanking Raptors as they aim to build another winning streak.

Notes and Updates:

The Lakers will wear their city edition jerseys on Tuesday. It’s the last time they will get to do so in this regular season.

For the Lakers’ injury report, Jaxson Hayes (left calf contusion) was a late scratch last game but seems to be doing better as he’s listed as probable for Tuesday. Anthony Davis (left knee hyperextension) and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) meanwhile are questionable.

As for who won’t play, the expected: Christian Wood (left knee effusion), Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) and Jalen Hood-Schfino (back disc surgery) are out. Cam Reddish (personal reasons) and Gabe Vincent (left knee injury recovery) joined the list but their concerns don’t seem serious.

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes (left hand fracture), Chris Boucher (MCL tear), D.J. Carton (right ankle sprain), Jakob Poeltl (left hand tore ligament), Jontay Porter (personal reasons), Ochai Agabji (right hip contusion) are out. While RJ Barrett (return to competition reconditioning) and Immanuel Quickley (return to competition reconditioning) are probable.

