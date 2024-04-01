Gabe Vincent says he hates when opponents score

Too often, athletes and NBA players feel unrelatable to fans. It’s hard to look at the contracts being signed and the commercials they star in and feel like you are living the same lives.

And then you have moments like Sunday when they sound exactly like you do. After making his return to the court against the Nets, Gabe Vincent spoke to reporters about the pride he takes in playing defense in which he delivered a remarkably relatable quote.

“I hate when the other team scores. Simply,” Vincent said. “So, whether it’s me getting a stop or me on the bench cheering my guys on to get a stop — I hate when they score. So, if I’m on the court, I’m going to do whatever I can to keep them from scoring.”

You know what, Gabe? I hate it when the opponent scores, too!

The Lakers have not been a good defense team for much of this season. After looking really strong on that end early in the season, they’ve nose-dived defensively, though it’s come as they’re playing some of the best offensive basketball in the LeBron James and Anthony Davis era.

Perhaps Vincent returning would allow the defense to improve. He’s not the type of player who can come in and immediately change the defense — like a Jarred Vanderbilt — but he’s someone who can help address one of the team’s biggest weaknesses on that end in their point of attack defense.

To that point, Vincent spoke about what his goals and focuses are now that he is back on the court.

“Just fill in the gaps,” Vincent said. “That’s all. Just fill in the gaps, going out there and compete defensively when I can on the perimeter, battle for a board if it comes my why. If not, get the other guy out the way. Just do all the little things.”

It’s a similar sentiment that Spencer Dinwiddie shared when he joined the Lakers. It’s the right approach to have when you’re joining an established team this late in the season.

Vincent won’t be able to provide that impact for the Lakers on Tuesday as he’ll be out against the Raptors. But, hopefully, he can make a positive impact on that end and help the Lakers make a jump.

And continue to be relatable along the way.

