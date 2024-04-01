Gabe Vincent says he ‘felt good’ in return to court vs. Nets

The Lakers need every win they can muster to jockey for position in the Western Conference standings. However, the victory against the Nets might not be the most important aspect of the game on Sunday.

Gabe Vincent returned to the lineup in Brooklyn and gave the Lakers quality minutes. During his 14 minutes of play, he scored two points and notched one rebound, a steal and an assist.

More than anything, keeping an eye on how much more of a different look Gabe Vincent gives the Lakers' backcourt.



Cam Thomas burned L.A. last time by going through their guards & exploiting the drop. Vincent did a better job holding his ground+allowing for more switching up top. pic.twitter.com/g7Z1YlX7B0 — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) April 1, 2024

After the game, Vincent discussed how he felt physically getting back on the court against NBA competition.

"Felt good to go out there and have a sweat, compete a little bit, get a little stat sheet going a tiny bit here and there," Vincent said. "But it felt good to go out there and run."

The Lakers needed these minutes from Vincent not only defensively, where he did a good job containing players like Cam Thomas, but offensively, as his two points were all the bench could score on Sunday.

The Lakers' bench-scoring problems have been an unfortunate trend this season, but after the win, the focus from his teammates and head coach Darvin Ham surrounded Vincent's good play.

"He was a solid," Anthony Davis said. "Obviously, it's a feel thing, a rhythm thing to get back out there. But he looked really (good) on both ends of the floor to me. We had some miscues. I know I did with him but that's just coming back, being part of the team and getting reps. But overall, I think he was really solid."

"I thought for a guy that's been out that long, he came in, had some good possessions," Ham added. "Defensively, he was trying to get after it. Offensively, that time is going to come. He'll see his shot going on. But I think him just being thrown out there… he'll get there. It's going to take a little bit of time. What I saw is a guy trying to get his rhythm in the right area."

Vincent's return doesn't mean he's done dealing with or monitoring his rehab from knee surgery. In fact, he's already been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Raptors, more so because it is the first game of a back-to-back and not any issues he's dealing with after playing his first NBA minutes in months.

No setback for Vincent. Just managing his knee coming off the long layoff with the trip ending in a back-to-back https://t.co/PjMU1TirH3 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 1, 2024

Vincent, back and playing well, gives Darvin Ham another crayon in the box he can use to illustrate how beautiful this team can be when everyone is available.

Ham also discussed the next steps in Jarred Vanderbilt's rehab. With no solid date for Vanderbilt's return, the Lakers will have to take solace in Vincent's net positive impact on the team.

