Darvin Ham provides update on next step in rehab for Jarred Vanderbilt

The Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets in a matchup that saw the return of Gabe Vincent after he had missed a whopping 46 games.

Vincent was solid in his 14 minutes of play, demonstrating that the Lakers had a good plan for his return from knee surgery and were able to bring him back this season, as projected.

The main question regarding the Lakers' injury front now is Jarred Vanderbilt's return. After the win in Brooklyn, Darvin Ham discussed the path toward Vanderbilt's return.

"Just not to skip any steps," Ham said. "To keep taking things day by day and don't listen to whoever is out there putting target dates on his return. Maximize each day, try to get better each day and just stick to the plan. Gabe had to do the same. JV has to do the same thing as well. Just stick to the plan."

Ham may not be a fan of target dates, but as earlier reported, the Lakers are aiming for a Vanderbilt return in early-to-mid April. This isn't a shocking revelation, as that's all that's left of the regular season.

Vanderbilt last played on Feb. 1 against the Celtics, but he exited early due to a right mid-foot sprain. Updates since then have been sparse, but the Lakers have said Vanderbilt has been progressing upward and could return this season.

With just a handful of games left, there isn't much time for a return, but we're seeing more and more Vanderbilt action at Lakers practice.

Prior to the Nets matchup, Vanderbilt was also seen doing some light shooting on the floor.

Gabe Vincent cleared and Jarred Vanderbilt on the court going through some shooting work - haven’t seen him out on the floor pregame like this since his injury in Boston - mostly set shooting. pic.twitter.com/ZrXlve5rxZ — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 31, 2024

While this was only set shooting, this is the first time Vando has been seen going through a workout pregame since his injury, which is a big step in and of itself.

A return by Vanderbilt would bring back not just a rotation player but a defensive wing that was integral in last season's playoff success.

If Vincent's successful return is any indication, fans should trust the process with Vanderbilt.

