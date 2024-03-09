Darvin Ham told D’Angelo Russell to ‘stay aggressive’ in Lakers win over Bucks

LeBron James was ruled out against the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Davis suffered a shoulder injury that hindered him in the second half, so a Lakers win on Friday was far from a foregone conclusion.

With the Lakers searching for offensive answers, D'Angelo Russell rose to the challenge. He ended the night with a 44-point performance, his best as a Laker, including the game-winning basket over Dame Lillard with just 5.9 seconds left.

The game-winner was sweet, but the fourth-quarter performance was the real treat. Russell had a Kobe Bryant-esque closing 12 minutes, scoring 21 points on 8-11 shooting from the field. He converted on four of his nine 3-pointers and scored three the hard way, getting fouled and converting the free throw to make it a one-point game.

Down four with less than a minute? AND-ONE.@MichelobULTRA | Ultra Moment of the Night pic.twitter.com/zxWe5cAwOd — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 9, 2024

Russell followed that play up with his game-winner and after Spencer Dinwiddie's incredible block on Lillard, the Lakers walked out of this battle with victory in hand.

After the game, Darvin Ham praised Russell's aggressiveness, which they discussed during the first half.

"That's D-Lo man," Ham said. "Just playmaking, constantly ⁣thinking the game. He kept his word when I told ⁣him to take over the game. I told him in the first ⁣half, 'Stay aggressive. I need you to be aggressive ⁣all night.' And he did that. The communication⁣ was at such a high level man, just everybody communicating. All the guys that played, ⁣everybody that maybe didn't play, guys that⁣ are on the inactive list, everybody just engaged, the⁣ energy on the bench. It was supreme."

Supreme is a great way to describe the team's effort and Russell's performance. D-Lo himself had some unhinged postgame quotes describing public humiliation as something that molded him, but one should expect nothing less from Russell.

The audacity of D-Lo is something to marvel at. He's playing his best basketball ever in a Lakers uniform and when he enters his flow state, it's a sight to behold.

The Lakers will need Russell to stay aggressive and Ham has already mentioned how much they need him to be successful. With LeBron missing the Bucks matchup, that was certainly true and with Anthony Davis dealing with shoulder soreness, Russell might be the best player still relatively healthy.

The good news is he's never been so prepared to step into the spotlight in the City of Angels and shine. I expect more games like this from Russell as the season reaches its apex.

