Anthony Davis listed as questionable vs. Timberwolves with left shoulder soreness

With LeBron James missing Friday’s home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers needed Anthony Davis to step up big and produce with their other All-Star out.

Davis did just that, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds as the Lakers defeated the Bucks 123-122 to move up one spot in the Western Conference standings. The win did have one negative aspect. Davis apparently hurt himself during the game, taking a lot of contact on a Giannis Antetokounmpo drive to the basket, which seemed to have hurt his shoulder.

Now, he and LeBron James are listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the No. 1 seed in the West.

Lakers injury report for tomorrow’s game. Bron and AD are both questionable pic.twitter.com/3AonCfXTrU — Edwin Garcia (@ECreates88) March 10, 2024

Davis was seen getting treatment on the injured area during the third quarter, and it was clear the injury was bothering him, as you didn’t see him moving his left arm much during the rest of the game.

Anthony Davis was getting his left shoulder area worked on during his time on the bench to start the quarter, but is about to return after a Lakers time out.



LAL up 97-94 with 9:53 to play. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 9, 2024

If both Davis and Bron cannot play, winning will be much more difficult for a team that struggles to string wins together. Minnesota is also banged up. Karl-Anthony Towns is out with a left meniscus tear and Anthony Edwards is questionable with left ankle soreness.

Both teams could look drastically different from their ideal selves if all four stars are missing.

The rest of the injury report is more of the same. Cam Reddish has been listed as questionable in the last few games, and Colin Castleton, Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent, and Jarred Vanderbilt are all still out.

With 17 games left and just three games separating the sixth and ninth seeds in the West, every game is crucial. Hopefully, Bron and AD are healthy enough to give it a go.

If they are not, fans might be frustrated but should understand that these two stars have been beacons of consistency and availability all year long. Bron has only missed nine games, while Davis has missed four. They’ve done their part in terms of being ready to play and producing at a high level despite the team struggling around them to produce wins.

