Lakers vs. Timberwolves Preview: Can L.A. tie the season series?

The Lakers will conclude their current six-game home stand on Sunday with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This will be the second time both teams face each other this season with the final one next month.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

When: 6:30 p.m. PT, Mar.10

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Watch: ESPN, Spectrum Sportsnet

The last time the Lakers faced the Timberwolves was in December when they were in the midst of a horrible 2-10 funk. L.A. came close to taking down the Wolves on the road but fell apart late, which resulted in them extending their losing streak, the same losing streak that continues to haunt them today as it’s one the biggest reasons why they can’t seem to get out of the ninth seed.

Thankfully for the Lakers, they’re a much better team than the version that last faced the Wolves. On Sunday, LA will also see a different version of this Wolves team, who will be without Karl-Anthony Towns. This may mean that their frontcourt will be less intimidating, but in fairness to the Wolves, they’re good enough to make up for their All-Star’s absence.

Speaking of an All-Star’s absence, the Lakers may be without either one of theirs on Sunday. After hurting his shoulder against the Milwaukee Bucks last Friday, Anthony Davis is listed as questionable against the Wolves to go along with LeBron James, who is also nursing an ankle injury.

Obviously, it’s hard to see the Lakers winning this one if their superstars sit out. But if this is indeed the case, then the rest of the team will be expected to step up, which they’ve done quite well a couple of times this season. It’s always fun to remember that win without Davis and James against the Boston Celtics last February.

The best way for the Lakers to beat the Wolves—whether they’re with or without their superstars—is to figure out how to solve their defense. Minnesota has had the league’s best defense (108.1) all year and it’s why they’ve remained atop the Western Conference. Los Angeles will need to find a way to counter their size in this one.

One thing that will go a long way for the Lakers as well is if they shoot lights out from 3-point territory (47.1%) like they did against the Milwaukee Bucks. This is mostly because D’Angelo Russell exploded for 44 points on 9-12 three-point shooting. It’s unfair to expect him to have another career night but, at the very least, it would be great if his rhythm and confidence carried over in this one.

In addition, the Lakers could really use the contribution of their role players again, who also deserve a ton of praise for stepping up against the Bucks. The Lakers’ offense will determine their fate on Sunday.

Let’s see if the Lakers can build off their strong win against the Bucks and tie their season series against the Wolves on Sunday.

Notes and Updates:

For the Lakers’ injury report, Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is listed as probable.

Anthony Davis’ shoulder injury is being labeled as left shoulder soreness, and he’s questionable for Sunday. Considering that he could barely lift his left shoulder in the fourth quarter against the Bucks and during his postgame interview, the fact that he’s listed as questionable could be considered a good sign. It also won’t be a surprise to see him sit this one out so he gets three days to heal his shoulder before L.A. plays again.

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is also noted as questionable. Darvin Ham stated pregame on Friday that James is dealing with severe soreness in his ankle.

Meanwhile, as it has been since the All-Star break, Christian Wood (left knee effusion) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) and Collin Castleton (right wrist fracture) are all out.

As for the Wolves, Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness) is questionable while Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus tear), Monte Morris (left hamstring soreness) and Jaylen Clark (right Achilles rehab) are out.

