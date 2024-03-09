Spencer Dinwiddie says he dreamed of making game-winning plays for Lakers as a kid

The Lakers came into the matchup against the Bucks with their back against the wall.

They just suffered a frustrating loss to the Sacramento Kings, fell to tenth in the Western Conference Standings and LeBron James was ruled out with ankle soreness.

Despite these challenges, the Lakers went toe-to-toe with the second-best team in the East and were in a position to secure the win up by one, needing just one more defensive stop.

With Bron out and Anthony Davis battling a shoulder issue, Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up in the moment and defended Dame Lillard’s shot attempt. Dinwiddie left no doubt on the result by stuffing Lillard’s jumper and putting an end to Dame Time in L.A. with a game-winning block.

Perfect defense with the game on the line, @SDinwiddie_25 pic.twitter.com/p3uMjssXWS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 9, 2024

After the game, Dinwiddie discussed the moments he had dreamed of as a child.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” Dinwiddie said. “Having been a high-usage offensive guy my entire career, I mean, even when I was a kid, stuff like that, I kind of dreamed of those moments in terms of hitting the shot, not necessarily getting the block, but it feels pretty much just as sweet. So, it is fun to step into a new role with my childhood team and be productive in a sense of helping us get wins. So that isn’t lost on me and it’s something that I’m definitely going to cherish the rest of my life.”

We’ve all done this as a kid. We’d make up a scenario where the game was on the line and we counted the clock down as we took the game-winning shot. It’s awesome that a California kid who dreamed of that can now do it with the team of his childhood.

Since his arrival, Dinwiddie has said all the right things. He gets what it means to be a Laker. The prestige, the pressure, the love you get when you win and the scrutiny that comes when you lose. Now, talk is cheap and he had to prove that he would back up that understanding with his play.

He’s done just that by making plays like he did on Friday. He’s been a good floor spacer by staying aggressive from 3-point land and giving his best defensive effort. This is likely the best-case scenario the Lakers envisioned when they acquired him. He’s already performed above and beyond the expectations people had of him and proven to be worth using the final roster spot on.

Thanks to his performance on Friday, the Lakers won a game they probably should’ve lost. It’s performances like this that can change the trajectory of a season. If he keeps playing this well, he’ll undoubtedly get rewarded in the offseason with a new contract by the Lakers or another contending team.

For now, it’s just great to see Dinwiddie shining as a Laker, just like he dreamed of as a kid growing up in Southern California.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.