Player Grades: Lakers vs. Bucks

Man, the Lakers really are the most dramatic soap opera this season.

One game ago, they had one of the worst losses of the season. Two games ago was the best win of the year. Three games ago was a demoralizing loss to the Nuggets...again. Ten days ago was LeBron’s comeback against the Clippers.

And Friday? Well just a ho-hum historic night from D’Angelo Russell as part of another candidate for best win of the season. Without LeBron James and with Anthony Davis reduced to one arm in the fourth quarter, the Lakers pulled out a big win over the Bucks.

It’s hard to find new, exciting highs for the Lakers at this point in the season but, boy, did D’Lo find a way to do that. He didn’t do it alone, though.

So, let’s grade the win. As always, grades are based on expectations for each player. A “B” grade represents the average performance for that player.

Spencer Dinwiddie

34 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, -5

Look, credit where it’s due. I have been hard on Dinwiddie — I think with good reason — since he signed with the Lakers but he stepped up huge late for the Lakers. The play he made on Lillard is legitimately a great defensive play.

Perfect defense with the game on the line, @SDinwiddie_25 pic.twitter.com/p3uMjssXWS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 9, 2024

This does not change the fact that he only managed five points in 34 minutes and continues to struggle to shoot the ball. But, you know what, I’m in a good mood.

Grade: B+

Rui Hachimura

38 minutes, 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists 5-16 FG, 1-6 3PT, 1-2 FT, -2

Tonight was a matter of process and results for Rui. When he is at his best, Rui is an aggressive player looking for his shot. And he absolutely was aggressive on Friday.

But the results? They were really bad, especially in the fourth. Rui kept attacking the rim, but was blocked by both Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo on dunk attempts. He finished 1-7 from the field in the fourth.

But that one make was a huge 3-pointer. Give me this version of Rui every night and I’ll happily live with the results, even if it produces a stat line like tonight’s. I don’t want to penalize him too much because, more than anything, it just felt like a night when his shot wasn’t falling. But he doesn’t get a pass just because his shot wasn’t falling.

Grade: C

Anthony Davis

41 minutes, 22 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, 10-21 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, -3

Before there were D’Lo heroics in the fourth, there was AD keeping the Lakers attached and ahead in the first half. Fourteen of his 22 points came in the opening two quarters and he was really good across the first three periods on both ends.

His shoulder injury is very concerning. Hopefully, it’s nothing more than a bruise and he’s ready to go on Sunday. Even as ineffective as he was in the fourth, he gets huge bonus points for gutting this one out.

Grade: A-

Austin Reaves

37 minutes, 18 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 7-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-4 FT, -1

All in all, it was pretty standard Reaves night. And if 18-7-5 is standard for him, you take it. Big kudos to him for his hustle play at the end of the third for what proved to be an important layup. And his staredown of the official for missing a clear foul after.

Grade: B

D’Angelo Russell

38 minutes, 44 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 block, 17-25 FG, 9-12 3PT, 1-1 FT, +1

There’s a lot you can say about this performance, but what I keep thinking and have said/written multiple times is how fun this is. D’Lo is a supremely fun player even on nights when he isn’t setting career marks.

But when he is, there’s a great blend of fun and swagger. No one oozes cool and confidence like him on this roster and the list of guys in the league as a whole who do is short. He enters that flow state that he’s talked about and it feels like every shot he takes goes in.

And almost all of them did on Friday!

Grade: A+

Taurean Prince

16 minutes, 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 3-7 FG, 2-5 3PT, +2

Early in the day on Friday, I wrote about the Lakers having a problem with their bench and a lack of scoring. In the game itself, they had a decent response.

All of Prince’s points came in the third quarter but they were needed. And six rebounds from Prince feels like 20 rebounds from AD.

Grade: B+

Jaxson Hayes

17 minutes, 8 points, 1 rebound, 2-2 FG, 4-6 FT, +7

The Lakers went to a two-big lineup quite a bit on Friday and it worked well. That was possible because of how well Hayes played on both ends of the floor. You would still want him grabbing more than one rebound, but the Bucks only had six rebounds and 10 second-chance points, so it didn’t hurt them at least.

Grade: B+

Cam Reddish

15 minutes, 6 points, 1 block, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, +0

I still don’t think Reddish looks healthy out there as he doesn’t have that same explosiveness or athleticism he had earlier in the year. He still had some nice defensive possessions and was in the game when it mattered most, but he just doesn’t look right.

But if he’s still less than 100% and contributes six points, you’ll absolutely take it.

Grade: B

Max Christie

With Reddish play, Christie only saw three minutes of action and didn’t record a stat. No grade for him.

Friday’s DNPs: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Harry Giles III, Maxwell Lewis, Skylar Mays

Friday’s inactives: Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Colin Castleton, LeBron James, Christian Wood

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.