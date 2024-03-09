Film study: Spencer Dinwiddie’s game-winning block on Damian Lillard

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks played an absolute thriller on Friday night at Crypto.com arena. With LeBron James out, guard D’Angelo Russell stepped into big shoes and delivered in arguably his best game for the Lakers, dropping 44 points on 17-25 from the field including 9-12 from distance, becoming only the third Laker ever to hit nine three’s in a game, joining the illustrious list of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Twenty-one of those points came in the fourth and deciding quarter with even more onus on Russell to deliver as superstar Anthony Davis dealt with increasing soreness and lack of mobility in his left shoulder.

D’Angelo’s final and most important bucket came with five seconds left. He snaked into the lane against guard Damian Lillard and shot a floater over center Brook Lopez, who was sitting in the lane in a drop coverage.

That shot gave the Lakers a one-point advantage in a back-and-forth game and the Bucks called a timeout. One thing loomed over the entire arena: Dame Time. However, Spencer Dinwiddie had a little something ready, blocking Lillard to win the game.

Let's take a closer look at that final possession and how Dinwiddie made an elite defensive play.

Dinwiddie wasn’t brought over for his defensive aptitude, much more so for his on-ball creation and rim pressure. However, he has all the skills to be a good defender and he’s shown it multiple times in his short tenure with this Lakers team.

From blocking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a fadeaway to Damian Lillard on his patented step-back with the game on the line, the Lakers may have found themselves a clutch, high-level defender.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, is a youth basketball coach at the U12 level and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training.

Combining his background in biomechanics, movement science, and learning science - he consults in a variety of sports including basketball on movement mechanics and skill acquisition. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC and analyzes the Lakers from a skills & medical perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.