The most ridiculous stats from D’Angelo Russell’s career night against the Bucks

Heading into Friday’s game against the Bucks without LeBron James, the Lakers had the deck stacked against them while also in desperate need of a win. What they did have, though, was D’Angelo Russell.

In his best game as a Laker, D’Lo scored 44 points, his highest total in purple and gold across either stint. On top of scoring the last eight of the game for the Lakers, D’Lo hit the go-ahead bucket with six seconds left to earn the win.

After the game, D’Lo had Lakers past, present and potentially even future reacting to his ice cold performance.

Yeaaa Loooooo❄️ — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) March 9, 2024

Yeaaaa DLo that boy so cold .. — 35 (@Chriswood_5) March 9, 2024

dlo — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) March 9, 2024

DLO YOU A KILLA!!!! @Dloading — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) March 9, 2024

On a night when he had such a remarkable performance, it’s easy to miss some of them, which is where we come in. Here are the most ridiculous stats from his night.

21

In total, D’Lo scored 21 of the Lakers’ 27 fourth-quarter points. It’s the most he’s scored in a fourth quarter since scoring 23 with the Timberwolves against the Grizzlies in Feb. 24. The only other game in which he scored more in the fourth quarter was in the memorable comeback the Nets had in Sacramento in 2019.

D'Angelo Russell scored 21 of LAL's 27 points in the 4th Q. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 9, 2024

6

Russell’s 21 fourth-quarter points also make him the sixth Laker since 1996-97 to score at least 21 points in the final period. It’s also tied for the most a Lakers player has had in the fourth since Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016...a game D’Lo played in.

D'Angelo Russell scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.



The last Laker to score more than 21 points in the fourth? Kobe Bryant in his final game in 2016 when he scored 23. — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) March 9, 2024

Since Kobe's final game, the two players to score 21 points in the fourth? LeBron James in Cleveland in 2021 and Anthony Davis in Philadelphia in 2022. Those two, Russell, Shaq and Lou Williams (yes, really) all did it once. Kobe? He did it 10 times on his own.

9

The part that made the night historic for D’Lo is his 3-point shooting. On top of tying his career-high for 3-pointers in a game, he also became the first player to have nine 3-pointers for three separate teams.

D'Angelo Russell is the only player in NBA history to make 9+ threes in a game for three different teams (Nets, Warriors, @Lakers). pic.twitter.com/PlKHW7AChs — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) March 9, 2024

3

On top of tying his personal single-game high for 3-pointers in a game, D’Lo became just the third Laker, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, to hit at least nine 3-pointers in a single game.

8

With his game-winning shot on Friday, Russell is now 8-15 on game-winning or game-tying shots in the final 10 seconds over the last four seasons. No one is more efficient and only Jayson has more winning shots, though he has done it on twice as many attempts.

Over the past 4 seasons,



D’Angelo Russell has been the best scorer in the NBA in the last 10 seconds with a chance to tie or take the lead



In these game winning situations, he is



8/15 FG (53.3%)



The only player with more made FGs is Jayson Tatum (9/30)pic.twitter.com/q9B8c8Yuzd — Jordan Miranda (@TJmiranda) March 9, 2024

What a night it was for D’Lo and the Lakers. Over the last 10 days, it’s been a wild, WILD roller coaster of highs and lows for the team. Check off Friday, though, as one of the higher highs they’ve had at any point this season.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.