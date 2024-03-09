 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The most ridiculous stats from D’Angelo Russell’s career night against the Bucks

The Lakers rode the back of D’Angelo Russell and his career night to a huge win over the Bucks despite being without LeBron James.

By Jacob Rude
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Heading into Friday’s game against the Bucks without LeBron James, the Lakers had the deck stacked against them while also in desperate need of a win. What they did have, though, was D’Angelo Russell.

In his best game as a Laker, D’Lo scored 44 points, his highest total in purple and gold across either stint. On top of scoring the last eight of the game for the Lakers, D’Lo hit the go-ahead bucket with six seconds left to earn the win.

After the game, D’Lo had Lakers past, present and potentially even future reacting to his ice cold performance.

On a night when he had such a remarkable performance, it’s easy to miss some of them, which is where we come in. Here are the most ridiculous stats from his night.

21

In total, D’Lo scored 21 of the Lakers’ 27 fourth-quarter points. It’s the most he’s scored in a fourth quarter since scoring 23 with the Timberwolves against the Grizzlies in Feb. 24. The only other game in which he scored more in the fourth quarter was in the memorable comeback the Nets had in Sacramento in 2019.

6

Russell’s 21 fourth-quarter points also make him the sixth Laker since 1996-97 to score at least 21 points in the final period. It’s also tied for the most a Lakers player has had in the fourth since Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016...a game D’Lo played in.

Since Kobe's final game, the two players to score 21 points in the fourth? LeBron James in Cleveland in 2021 and Anthony Davis in Philadelphia in 2022. Those two, Russell, Shaq and Lou Williams (yes, really) all did it once. Kobe? He did it 10 times on his own.

9

The part that made the night historic for D’Lo is his 3-point shooting. On top of tying his career-high for 3-pointers in a game, he also became the first player to have nine 3-pointers for three separate teams.

3

On top of tying his personal single-game high for 3-pointers in a game, D’Lo became just the third Laker, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, to hit at least nine 3-pointers in a single game.

8

With his game-winning shot on Friday, Russell is now 8-15 on game-winning or game-tying shots in the final 10 seconds over the last four seasons. No one is more efficient and only Jayson has more winning shots, though he has done it on twice as many attempts.

What a night it was for D’Lo and the Lakers. Over the last 10 days, it’s been a wild, WILD roller coaster of highs and lows for the team. Check off Friday, though, as one of the higher highs they’ve had at any point this season.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

