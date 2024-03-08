Anthony Davis to get treatment on ‘sore’ left shoulder following Bucks win

Even on a night when the Lakers had one of their biggest wins of the season by beating the Bucks, it came with a sour aftertaste. Anthony Davis played the fourth quarter very visibly hampered by a shoulder injury, unable to lift his left arm for most of the frame.

After the victory, head coach Darvin Ham said Davis was undergoing evaluation and an update would be made on Saturday.

Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is being evaluated by the Lakers’ medical staff for his left shoulder injury and there will be an update tomorrow. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 9, 2024

Davis spoke postgame with a HEAVY wrap on his shoulder, noting that he was sore and could not raise his arm in the quarter. He also said he would get treatment and see if he could play on Sunday.

Anthony Davis said his left shoulder is “sore” and he couldn’t really move it or raise it after Giannis hit it with an elbow. He will get treatment on Saturday and see how he feels with big game versus MIN looming on Sunday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 9, 2024

Anthony Davis said he couldn’t move his left shoulder after trying to take a charge against Giannis. He said he’ll see how he feels tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Lot7EsGtvF — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 9, 2024

It’s not entirely clear when Davis hurt this shoulder, but the play the ESPN broadcast kept pointing to was one in the third quarter in which AD tried to take a charge against Giannis Antetokounmpo and took an elbow to his shoulder.

Great Lakers WIN but concern going forward is for Anthony Davis



-Didn’t use his left arm after this play

-Possible AC joint contusion

-Possible nerve injury (stinger) pic.twitter.com/vDwjvPP7t9 — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) March 9, 2024

While he finished the third quarter without seemingly any issue, he went to the bench for his normal rest and had the medical staff looking at his shoulder.

It’s hard to tell if this is a serious injury or not. AD didn’t seem overly concerned in the locker room, but he’s had that approach before and still missed time this season, notably regarding his recurring hip injury.

It also goes without saying that the Lakers can not afford to lose AD for any period of time. In the short term, the team plays Rudy Gobert and the Wolves on Sunday and needs him there. In the long term, their entire defense is built around Davis. Without him, as the team has recently noted, things crumble on that end of the floor.

And all this goes without even mentioning the fact the Lakers didn’t have LeBron James on Friday as well. His ankle is a day-to-day injury that can flare up seemingly at any point.

Once again this season, the Lakers are walking one incredibly thin tightrope with injuries and are teetering perilously close to losing their balance.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.