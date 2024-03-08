What happened to the Lakers’ defense?

Long before the Sacramento Kings came into Los Angeles and blasted the court into smithereens like a scene straight out of Apocalypse Now, there was a time when things were different.

Teams didn’t kick the Lakers’ door down, track mud onto the carpet, and proceed to steal a beer out of the fridge. They instead got stymied by a road closure blocks away before they could even get a glimpse of the house.

That was at least the case earlier in the season. That’s not the case now.

In their first 32 games, the Lakers posted a defensive rating of 113.6, a mark that was ninth-best in the league during that span. In their last 32 games, that mark has risen to 118.4 which ranks 20th.

An incredible turn of events that should probably be a bigger deal.

Due to the team’s dramatic offense improvements, their equally dramatic nosedive on the other end has been allowed to boil underneath the surface.

It’s been an ongoing problem that has gone mostly unaddressed given that the Lakers have also won more games lately. But when DeAaron Fox and Malik Monk gouged and slashed their way into the paint in a critical game on Thursday night, they ripped the sheet off over the elephant in the room, letting it breathe and be exposed for all to see.

The Lakers’ inability to get stops is a topic of conversation that can no longer be ignored. Especially if they have any hopes of climbing the standings.

Unfortunately, there is no singular factor explaining why Los Angeles has gone from playing like a top-ten defense to one in the lower end. However, several indicators illuminate what’s changed.

Although they’ve shuffled through different lineups, game plans and schemes, the continued mantra of the Lakers’ defense this season has been to keep the opposition away from the rim. And that has mostly stayed constant throughout the year.

By funneling everything into the waiting arms of Anthony Davis, the Lakers have allowed the fourth-fewest percentage of shots within four feet, according to Cleaning the Glass.

The blueprint, which most drop-heavy teams follow, is designed to steer opposing shots out toward the middle of the floor and beyond. The Lakers have been burned when they’ve been too rigid and too slow to adjust when this approach backfires. But, they’ve mostly stayed the course with their defensive philosophy.

This is worth pointing out because while some of the early season shot-profile numbers have skewed slightly during their struggles, the biggest change between then and now has come not in their opponent's shot frequency, but efficiency.

During their first 32 games, teams shot just 65.3% at the rim, 41.6% from midrange and 37.7% from three against the Lakers.

But in their last 32, their opponents are now converting their interior chances at a 70.2% clip (fourth-worst behind clubs like Washington and Portland), 44.1% on their jumpers inside the 3-point line, and 38.2% from behind the arc.

These numbers individually shouldn’t have a major impact on the overall defense, but when taking them all into account in the aggregate, the collective slippage has resulted in a ton of buckets that previously weren’t occurring.

While the Lakers could chalk up their opponents’ improved shooting over the past few months as simply bad luck, they too could have easily just been fortunate earlier and are now finding themselves on the wrong side of the law of averages.

Beyond teams just shooting better, the other area of the game that has killed the Lakers’ defense has come in transition.

Although putting the brakes on opposing running games has been an ongoing issue for the team the last few seasons, things have only gotten increasingly worse over the year.

During this stretch where they’ve ranked 20th in defensive rating, the Lakers are allowing 2.3% more transition opportunities than they were prior. That may seem like a small change, but in reality, it’s the difference between holding teams to the 13th-rated pace and giving up the second-most early offense chances as they have of late.

Whether it’s been ill-advised offensive rebound attempts, complaining to referees after a non-call or simply not running back, the Lakers themselves have played a hand in igniting transition opportunities for their opponents.

And for a team that lacks the footspeed and athleticism to stay in front of clubs like the Kings on the open floor, the inability to keep the game within a half-court setting has only put a brighter spotlight on the limitations that are present on the roster.

The Lakers being both small and slow at key positions comes with its own unique set of challenges. It has not only added more of an emphasis on Davis being in multiple places at once, but it also puts a ceiling on their defensive versatility and makes them susceptible to being exploited.

These weaknesses have only been compounded recently with a string of injuries to their bigger defenders. Without the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood in particular, Los Angeles has noticeably struggled to end possessions on the glass — they have given up the fifth-highest offensive rebound percentage in their last 15 games — and lacks an overall versatility that’s sorely needed for matchup purposes.

Contextually, all these facets are why pointing the finger at a singular culprit for the team’s defensive struggles is misguided. Everyone from the coaching staff, players, front office and opposition, have all played a role alike.

The Lakers have shown flashes that there is still a top-ten caliber defense in them as their recent scrappy win over the Oklahoma City Thunder can attest. And yet, there’s also a growing sample that is becoming more unavoidable that suggests otherwise.

Whenever there’s a discrepancy this big between two data points, the truth often lies somewhere in the middle. But if the Lakers want to make a postseason run, the middle is not good enough.

They might not have the ideal personnel to be truly elite on that end, but they have to control what they can.

Yes, cliches like trying harder or giving a damn are quality starts. But so is playing the right lineups that can offer more resistance, shifting Davis to and away from the level of the screen depending on the matchup and simply being able to see tactical attempts in solving a problem that feels like has been swept under the rug.

The frustrating thing is there’s enough tape out there to prove the Lakers have the capability.

In those first 32 games of the season, their defense was not only reliable, it was their North Star as they navigated the dark when their shots weren’t falling. Now they are, and the offense has skyrocketed as a result.

It just unfortunately has had to come in concert with the defense being left behind.

With only 18 games left, the Lakers have to recalibrate their identity and get back to defending if they have any real aspirations of making some noise in the postseason.

It would be nice if they were fully healthy, teams missed the shots the numbers say they were supposed to and guys could transform into better defenders overnight. But nice isn’t reality.

The sooner the Lakers realize that and begin being proactive, the better.

You can follow Alex on Twitter at @AlexmRegla.