Lakers vs. Bucks Preview: How will L.A. respond to their worst loss of the season?

The Lakers will continue their current six-game home stand on Friday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks. This will be the first time both teams will square off this season and they’re slated to meet again later this month.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: 7 p.m. PT, Mar.8

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Watch: ESPN, Spectrum Sportsnet

The Lakers endured their worst loss of the season against the Sacramento Kings in embarrassing fashion. After going up by as many as 19 in the first quarter, L.A. gave up 59 points in 14.5 minutes which resulted in the Kings leading by 22 points. That right there points to the Lakers’ defense, which has been their biggest problem among a long list of things since the All-Star break.

The Lakers are ranked 28th in the league in defensive rating since the All-Star break and only the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks have been worse. Los Angeles’s falloff on defense is largely due to the absence of Jarred Vanderbilt and their current perimeter defense, which wasn’t the case last year.

Remember, last season’s post trade deadline team that went all the way to the Western Conference Finals had the league’s best defense leading up to the playoffs. If this Lakers team has the same plans to make a similar run again — which they have no choice but to try to do now — they’ll have to find a way to get better on this side of the ball. The imminent return of Gabe Vincent late this month could help but is that enough to save this Lakers team?

I’ve been harping on the Lakers’ defense because it needs to be on point against the Bucks, who have the fifth-best offense in the league. Like the Lakers, the Bucks have had trouble finding consistency on the defensive side of the ball all season, but they’ve had their offense to fall back on and that’s a big reason why they’re in the second seed of the Eastern Conference. This is the same team that’s also 6-1 since the All-Star break.

If the purple and gold want a shot to beat the Bucks, they can start by preventing their backcourt of Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley from outplaying theirs. Last game, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk combined for 70 of the Kings’ 130 points while D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves only had 28. Somebody has to keep up with the Bucks’ scoring production.

Then there’s Anthony Davis against the Bucks’ front court, specifically Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Davis is very much capable of holding his ground defensively against them, but he will need a ton of help from Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers’ wings. Also, it would be nice if AD finally gets going on offense after scoring just 14 points and being thoroughly outplayed by Domantas Sabonis.

The Kings exposed and punked the Lakers on Wednesday. It’s going to be interesting to see how they bounce back from their worst loss of the season. Let’s see if there’s some hope left for this Lakers team as they take on one of the best teams in the league on Friday.

Notes and Updates:

For the Lakers’ injury report, Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) are probable.

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy), who left the game late in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, is listed as questionable for this one. Meanwhile, Christian Wood (left knee effusion) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) and Collin Castleton (right wrist fracture) are all out.

As for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (left Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) is out.

