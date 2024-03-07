Lakers' loss against Kings is another frustrating notch in this disappointing belt of a season

LOS ANGELES - It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was a 19-point lead, a 22-point deficit, it was a LeBron James poster on Alex Len, it was a LeBron injury in the fourth, it was a win that would catapult them in the Western Conference standings, it was a result that sent them the other way.

After a promising start in the opening frame, where the Lakers led 37-19, it looked like the team was on its way to another dominant win against a contending team in the West. Everyone knew the stakes. The Kings entered the game as the seventh seed with a game and a half lead over the Lakers.

A Los Angeles win would shrink that lead to half a game and give the Lakers a chance to even the season series next week with another victory over Sacramento. A win by the Kings would extend that lead to two and a half and give the Northern California team the tiebreaker.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the latter happened as the Kings demolished them in the second quarter, opening the game wide open. A combination of poor defense and an incredible performance from Kings guard De’Aaron Fox created a lethal cocktail the Kings served the Lakers consistently and relentlessly all night long.

Taurean Prince? Come get these buckets. Austin Reaves? Good effort, but once Fox gets that first step on you, it’s over. He ended the night with 44 points and did it by shooting 59% from the field.

Prince on Monk with Hayes helping was a disaster. I'd argue his worst defensive trait is as a lock and trail guy. Monk shredded him every time. pic.twitter.com/hTFSK75erb — Raj C. (@RajChipalu) March 7, 2024

It wasn’t just the Fox show that caused the defeat. It was also former Laker Malik Monk scoring 26 points and Domantas Sabonis adding 16 of his own and grabbing a whopping 20 rebounds that secured the result for the Kings and sealed the Lakers’ fate.

“We came out with a plan to force him (Fox) to his right hand and force Malik to his left hand,” Ham said in his post-game press conference. “We didn’t do a great job of that in real live-game action. They’re tough. Both of those guys are tough because they make the shots you’re trying to give up, those tough twos. And then the times we did force a miss, Sabonis was able to get active, AD is contesting, we don’t have anybody come over and get a hit on Sabonis so they’re able to collect some timely offensive rebounds. But we just got to get better from it. The calvary ain’t coming, we got 18 left.”

This season, the Lakers have been both Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. In some games, they look like one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA and other times, they look like a team led by an aging star with not much else impactful around him. Tonight, you got both, but it was more bad than good from the Lakers.

“Super frustrating,” Reaves said after the loss. “Anytime you lose, you should be frustrated. You should feel some type of way about how you played as an individual and what you can do to better help the team be successful. We had a really good, pretty much first quarter, but really a really good first nine minutes. We just got to figure out how to continue that for a full 48 minutes.”

The Lakers tried to get back into the game, but they stalled like a car with a faulty engine every time they gained momentum.

LeBron went on a 7-0 run of his own to cut the deficit down to 12 with 2:32 left in the third, but Monk hit a 3-pointer out of a timeout and kept the Lakers at bay. In the fourth, the Kings picked up where they left off. After another Monk shot from deep, the Kings were up 118-97 with 8:37 left and it was clear there wasn’t enough time or execution to turn the tides.

LeBron left the game at the 3:56 mark due to a left ankle injury, but he cooled any concerns about it, saying he was ‘alright’ after the game. However, this defeat raised more difficult questions that Darvin Ham and the Lakers must answer.

For example, why did Cam Reddish go from playing 13 minutes in a victory against the Thunder to zero minutes versus the Kings? Why is Taurean Prince still getting minutes in the high teens when he had the worst plus-minus for the Lakers at -17? And why does this team continue to take two steps forward and one step back?

Maybe the truth is we know the truth. This team is in play-in positioning for a reason: they’re too good to be a bottom-five team in the West but not good enough to contend for a title.

That may seem like harsh words, but you are what your record says you are and right now, it says the Lakers are a mediocre team that’ll be lucky to play past Game 82.

