LeBron James says he’s ‘alright’ after exiting game vs. Kings with ankle injury

The Lakers suffered a frustrating loss against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, but the most impactful thing that occurred in the game was LeBron James' ankle injury.

With 3:56 left in the fourth, LeBron left the game and headed straight to the locker room. He never returned to the bench, but after the game, LeBron spoke with the media and it seems the injury is the same ankle issue he's been dealing with for most of the season.

James didn't want to elaborate much on the injury, so he kept his words short and sweet.

"Yeah, I'll be all right," James said.

When asked to elaborate further on what caused the aggravation of that left ankle, LeBron described it as just the same ongoing issue.

"It's just my ankle," James said "What I've been dealing with before the break, after the break, just managing the best way I can."

Seeing Bron leave a game early to get treatment on the ankle, which has been an issue all season, is concerning, but if we trust LeBron's word, then he should be okay. Still, it's been an ongoing issue and even Bron doesn't know if a bad ankle will take a turn for the worse and force him to miss some games.

Health is wealth and while the Lakers have avoided major injuries to Bron and Anthony Davis, they still have key rotation players like Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt out. If Bron gets added to that mix, it would inevitability put a nail in this season's coffin.

Bron won't have much time to heal his ailing ankle as the Lakers play the Milwaukee Bucks next on Friday and then the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

With only 19 games left, the Western Conference standings are as tight as ever and the Lakers are hanging on to that final play-in spot as the tenth seed. They'll need all hands on deck for this final stretch of games, so if Bron can play, he needs to be out there.

