Lakers embarrassed by Kings after fast start, fall in vital matchup

After an opening 10 minutes in which they looked as good as they had all season, the Lakers played a woeful 38 minutes and lost to the Kings 130-120.

The Lakers led by as many as 19 points in the first period but gave up an enormous run that saw them trail by double digits by halftime. The woes continued into the second half, and despite a couple of fake comebacks, the Lakers never made it much of a game.

Foul trouble saw Anthony Davis sitting for an extended period in the first half which made him have a slow start offensively. The foul trouble continued into the second half, leading to AD having a rough game with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. Rui Hachimura chipped in with 29 points.

LeBron James dished out 13 assists along with his 31 points. but left the game with four minutes to go, limping off the floor and walking gingerly back to the locker room. He did not return.

Both teams came out of the gate fired up, leading to a fast-paced start. Austin Reaves exerted himself early, scoring five of the first 10 points for the team. A 16-4 scoring run propelled the Lakers to a dominant 11-point lead. They kept their foot on the gas, making the Kings work for their shots, which were not falling.

The lead peaked at 19 for the Lakers, but the pace of the game was starting to slow down. That helped the Kings find some consistent offense, leading to a 10-0 run to bring the deficit to nine to end the first.

After LAL went up 19, Sacramento went on a 10-0 run to close the quarter, with Anthony Davis resting the final 2 minutes after picking up his 2nd PF.



The second quarter began with the Kings continuing to establish the momentum they had gained, while the Lakers were starting to look like they needed a major boost of energy to find their shots again. With about eight minutes left in the quarter, LeBron threw down an emphatic dunk which injected life into the arena, but it didn’t matter because it was only a three-point lead for LA.

Former Laker fan favorite Malik Monk was up to 17 points which was huge for the Kings to keep their surge going. The home team was looking very lackadaisical and discombobulated, having lost whatever superpowers were working for them in the first quarter.

There was nothing positive to take from the rest of the quarter for the Lakers as the Kings responded as perfectly as possible, at one point drilling 14 straight shots. A 54-20 run in total dating back to the end of the first quarter put the Kings up by 15 at halftime.

Halftime: Kings 72, Lakers 57



The third saw the Kings continuing to have their feet on the necks of the purple and gold to extend the lead to 19. Much of what we’ve seen during this season was showing tonight: the Lakers seem to lose care when they gain a lead, which results in the opposing team gaining their confidence back.

A sudden surge to cut the Kings’ lead to 12 at the end of the quarter gave the Lakers the smallest amount of life, small like a piece of rice. We all knew this was the start of an infamous Lakers fake comeback.

The Kings pushed their lead up to 17 to begin the fourth. The fake comeback was beginning to fade like a tale as old as time. But the Lakers decided they had one more fake comeback in them, led by the efforts of Rui and LeBron, they slowly cut the deficit to 12.

The clock continued to go, but the Lakers just didn’t have enough to make one of these fake comebacks work. Finally, on a night where they started so fast, it ended with a loss they couldn’t afford to suffer.

Key Takeaways:

The Lakers finally responded to my constant ‘bad start’ complaints, but they ended up losing the game so nothing makes sense anymore.

Frankly, I don’t have much to take away from this game. Can this team ever string together a win streak of more than two or three? They better hope they can.

Where was Cam Reddish tonight? Why is one of your only healthy defenders getting a DNP when you go down as much as 19?

The Lakers’ next game is on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM PT.

