Darvin Ham says LeBron James’ defense ‘gives everyone confidence’ after Lakers win

At the start of the season, the assumption was the Lakers' defense would be a little ahead of the offense. That's how things were last season for the Lakers and given that so many of the roster’s key players were returning, it seemed like a fair assumption.

That’s not how things have gone. The Lakers' offensive rating has improved from 113.9 to 114.7 while the defensive rating went from 113.2 to 115.2. compared to last year. The context for those defensive numbers being so poor is that key players like Jarred Vanderbilt are still missing games due to injuries. Still, it’s shocking that a team with a healthy LeBron James and a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Anthony Davis is so mediocre defensively.

Well, it’s just one game, but versus the Thunder, the Lakers demonstrated the defensive prowess fans envisioned in the offseason. They stunted the Oklahoma City Thunder’s offense and cruised to a 116-104 victory.

They turned Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from an MVP candidate to a bricklayer and it took Chet Holmgren 14 shot attempts to muster up 15 points.

Following the win, head coach Darvin Ham pointed out LeBron as the catalyst to the team’s defensive success.

“Just the reads he makes…He’s one of the best when he’s engaged like that, Ham said. “His instincts and his communication is key. It gives everyone confidence.”

Bron has to exude so much energy offensively on a nightly basis that you don’t always see him give that same effort on the other side of the ball.

He’s 39 years old and in Year 21, so expecting him to be that dominant as a two-way player is unrealistic and unheard of in basketball history. He can, however, do it when it’s needed against elite teams like OKC or during a playoff run.

Defense is contagious.

A few highlight blocks and a couple of forced turnovers and next thing you know, stopping a team from scoring becomes just as exciting as hitting 3-pointers. This team will go as far as LeBron takes them and if he’s doing the little things like rotating, boxing out and helping, you can bet your bottom dollar the rest of the team will follow suit.

The Lakers will need more from LeBron defensively as they enter this final stretch of games and fight to climb up the Western Conference standings. If Monday’s win is any indication, the best is yet to come from LeBron and the Lakers in this 2023/24 NBA campaign.

