Anthony Davis calls Kings game ‘very important’ for Lakers

The Lakers are playing the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and the matchup has massive play-in seeding implications.

Los Angeles is a game and a half behind Sacramento, which is currently in seventh place, while the Lakers are ninth in the West. A victory by the Lakers would cut the Kings' lead to half a game and tie the Lakers with the Mavericks for eighth.

After the Lakers' win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony Davis discussed the importance of winning the upcoming matchup against the California rival.

"That's a very important game," Davis said. "We play them twice within the next week or so. That's going to be a big game and then the one next week going to be a big game. We have to come in and take care of business."

"We're prepared for them. We're very familiar with that team. Same as tonight, all about coming in and doing what we've got to do, sticking to our principles and staying on top of our key defensive strategies."

The Lakers rarely acknowledge an individual matchup as important. For most of the season, they've used cliches like 'taking it one game at a time' or head coach Darvin Ham reminding us 'it's a marathon' for most of the winter.

Marathons end and if the NBA season is a marathon, then this is the final stretch. There are only 19 games left, and having two games coming up against a team in front of you in the standings means you can gain significant ground if you win both matchups.

Sacramento currently leads the head-to-head matchup 2-0, so if the Lakers can win these two games, the season series would be split, meaning the Kings wouldn't own the tiebreaker over Los Angeles.

With so few games left, each one is going to feel bigger and bigger, but these head-to-head games could help the Lakers gain so much ground in the standings.

The Lakers have also made it clear they’re more focused on themselves and less on what playoff seed they’re in, but I’d imagine their ideal scenario is winning more games and ending the season higher.

I won’t use the term must-win because as long as there are more games to play, it’s just not mathematically true. However, if the Lakers lose these games, it’s these ones they look back on and regret not getting the job done.

Sacramento is a quality team, so hopefully, Los Angeles can prove they are as well by winning these games and continuing to push for the best finish possible.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.