Despite roster continuity, Lakers are winning in a whole new way

After restructuring their team at the 2022-23 NBA season trade deadline, the Lakers turned their season around, closing the campaign with the second-best defense in the NBA and winning 18 of their 26 final games. That run, of course, trampolined the team into a playoff push that ended four games short of the NBA Finals.

Building upon the continuity of that run in the subsequent offseason has failed to support a similar rate of success through the 2023-24 season overall as injuries, wonky rotations and an improved Western Conference have hampered the team.

However, as the team has apparently begun to sense that the finish line is on the horizon, it has kicked itself up a gear, rattling off 10 wins in its last 14 games to bring themselves five games over .500. While winning over 70 percent of their games is a noteworthy feat on its own, the teams they’ve had to go through makes the run all the more impressive.

Their 10 wins include victories over the Thunder, Clippers (without Paul George), Pelicans, Knicks (without Julius Randle or OG Anunoby), and Celtics. Their four losses consist of two at the hands of the Nuggets, one against the Suns (without Bradley Beal), and another versus the Warriors (without LeBron James). All in all, in nine games against winning teams, the Lakers won five of them, with a slight boost of injury luck in their favor.

As importantly, since an overtime win over the Wizards counts the same in the standings as blowing out the top-seeded Thunder, the Lakers won all five of their games against losing teams during that stretch.

Despite the similarity to the team’s run down the stretch last season in terms of results, bizarrely, the Lakers are doing it in the exact opposite way. Unlike last year, when it was the defense that carried them, the Lakers’ offense ranks second in the NBA while posting the 20th-ranked defense.

On the one hand, it’s unnerving to see a team largely made up of the same parts become a stylistically opposite team just one year later, but on the other, it’s evidence that the Lakers have actually corrected their biggest flaw from last season.

Part of that can be chalked up to the mere fact that they are simply shooting better — they rank second in the NBA in true shooting percentage since February 1 — but even that might be more sustainable than it looks at first glance.

A major part of this swing is that the Lakers are getting good shots without turning the ball over. Over their last 14 games, the Lakers lead the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio and have the second-lowest turnover rate despite being just 17th and 21st in those categories before February 1, respectively. Obviously, fewer turnovers means more chances at the goal, which has helped move their offensive rating from 20th before that date to second after it.

Concerningly, the Lakers’ dominant defense of last year has all but evaporated as they’ve turned into one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. During this stretch, they rank in the bottom four in both offensive and defensive rebounding rate. The Lakers are giving up the fourth-most second-chance points per game and the sixth-most points in the paint.

Some of the difference between this season and last is due to the Lakers’ personnel, particularly the absence of Jarred Vanderbilt since halftime of the first game of this run. Vando ranks first and third on the Lakers in terms of the team’s offensive and defensive rebounding percentages, respectively, with him on the floor compared to off of it.

Another contributing factor to the flip-flopping one-sidedness of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Lakers is the way LeBron James’ performance profile has changed. After one of the more offensively inefficient seasons of his career last season, LeBron’s true shooting percentage is back up almost 30 points for the sixth-best mark of his career. As the team’s most prolific scorer, yet again, LeBron’s improvement makes a meaningful difference to the team’s overall offensive efficiency.

On the other side of the floor, fair or not, LeBron also bears some responsibility for the Lakers’ mostly bleak defense. Last season, LeBron missed the beginning of the Lakers’ return to form while recovering from a foot injury, whereas this season, he’s suited up for all but one game.

Although some of the team’s defensive issues are related to improper lineup balance, especially when the team slots a smaller player in at the three, thus tasking LeBron with doing the kind of dirty work he really shouldn’t have to do in his 21st season, a lot of it also comes down to his effort level.

As we saw in the win last week over the Clippers, the Lakers’ D went from porous in the first half to lock down in the second based on LeBron’s decision to take his intensity up a notch. Of course his fourth quarter scoring was crucial, but it wouldn’t have been enough had the Lakers not slowed the Clippers’ offensive attack. When LeBron took on the assignment of guarding Kawhi Leonard, he shut off the water of the Clippers’ most potent wing scorer while also slotting others on the team into more appropriate roles.

With the season coming down to the final stretch, it’s not unreasonable to think that LeBron might be willing to expend something closer to his maximum effort on both ends of the floor on a night-to-night basis without being worn down by the time the playoffs come. Still, with two of the team’s top-five defenders, Gabe Vincent and Vanderbilt, potentially nearing a return, he may not have to shoulder that burden for much longer.

Tonight, the Lakers face one of the NBA’s hotter offenses — seventh over the last two weeks — in the Sacramento Kings in a crucial game for the Western Conference playoff race. The Lakers desperately need to keep the Kings in check.

If LeBron is up for the challenge of being the Lakers’ second-best defender, legitimately locking down Harrison Barnes while providing actual help on the back-line, the Lakers should be in good shape to get their 11th win in 15 games and inch closer to a guaranteed playoff seed.

