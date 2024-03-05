Anthony Davis says Lakers ‘don’t really care’ what playoff seed they are

The Western Conference standings are as tight as ever and the Lakers are right in the thick of it, currently in ninth place in the West.

Theoretically, you want to be the highest seed possible, so you play a weaker opponent. You can also secure home-court advantage for at least a series if you are a four seed or higher.

If reaching that section of the standings is not possible, then the seventh or eighth seed is ideal as it gives you home-court advantage in a single-elimination game scenario.

There are many moving parts to these multiple scenarios, but it seems Anthony Davis is more focused on the team just playing well and less concerned about the seeding.

“It’s about us for sure, just about getting in,” Davis said following the Lakers' win agaisnt the Thunder. “We’re behind the eight ball a little bit but we’re right there. Even if we don’t get top six, we have to go through the whole play-in process again, we don’t really care what seed we’re in. We proved that last year that it doesn’t matter. You just try to get in and playoffs is a different animal. We don’t look at it as we’d rather have this matchup than this matchup. For us, it’s just about getting in and tackling each opponent from there.”

AD is right, the Lakers did prove that they could go from play-in to Western Conference Finals, but that was a highly improbable run and attempting to replicate it doesn’t seem like a path to success.

The Western Conference is always a tough, competitive region, but this year, the difference between the fifth and tenth seed is only three and a half games. All ten playoff and play-in teams have winning records, making nearly every game in this final stretch important and challenging, given the quality of opponents in the West.

The Lakers can still end this season as a top-six seed as they are only two games back, so perhaps staying focused on themselves, improving their chemistry and getting players like Gabe Vincent back in March is all that matters.

If they can do all those things, they’ll be a tough team to eliminate from postseason play. Davis is having a Defensive Player of the Year type season, LeBron James is still an elite scorer, and D’Angelo Russell’s recent shooting form makes them a headache for opponents to deal with regardless of whether they are a sixth, seventh, or even lower seed.

