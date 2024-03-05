Darvin Ham says Lakers ‘need’ D’Angelo Russell to have ‘ultimate success’

The Lakers cruised to victory on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to a dominant defensive performance.

While the ability to contain All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and win the battle on the boards were the main reasons for the team’s success, D’Angelo Russell’s shooting got the largest reaction from the Los Angeles crowd.

In the fourth quarter, Russell converted on not one, not two but three 3-pointers in a row. The highlight was undoubtedly the last jumper, where he initially passes to LeBron James, who immediately passes it back, insisting that Russell take a heat check three.

“I was going to shoot it before I passed it but I heard him,” Russell said postgame. “I didn’t know what he was saying. I thought he was about to attack Chet or what not. Then when I heard him say ‘Shoot. Go ahead, go ahead,’ I didn’t even know I made the shot. I kind of didn’t see the rim and just threw it up there. Lucky shot.”

DLo has this whole place HYYYYYPE pic.twitter.com/Z73hIatseM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 5, 2024

Hearing Russell saying he didn’t see the basket reminds me of when Bron said the same thing after hitting a moonshot 3-pointer over Steph Curry in the play-in game in 2021.

Obviously, a regular season game in a blowout win doesn’t hold the same importance, but head coach Darvin Ham talked about how essential Russell is to the Lakers’ path to success after the game.

“He has those D’Lo moments, man, where he can throw it up any kind of way and it’s going to find it’s way through the hoop,” Ham said. “It’s great to see him out there having fun, his teammates cheering him on, encouraging him, him being aggressive and decisive. D’Lo is uber talented and we need him. We need him to play at that level in order for us to have that ultimate success and he’s doing a great job.

“He’s doing a little bit of everything. He’s being aggressive scoring when he sees the opportunities, he’s setting his teammates up and he’s competing on the defensive side of the ball. He competed his butt off tonight. It’s great to see him go out there and do well and be in a good rhythm.”

This is far and away Russell’s best season in a Lakers jersey. He’s averaging 17.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game and those numbers have only improved in 2024 to 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

From deep, he’s been a sniper shooting at a 41.6% clip, is currently 17th in the entire NBA in 3-pointers made and needs to hit 24 more to hold the single-season record for 3-pointers made in franchise history.

You can’t ask for much more from Russell offensively and watching games like this reminds you of just how potent he can be and how important he is to this team’s success. The lows can be frustrating, but the highs are illuminating, and, in the end, if Russell can toe that line and be ‘good Russell’ it raises the Lakers’ ceiling.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.